Switzerland will face Scotland, Slovenia and North Macedonia in the Nations League next fall. The Nati will play in League B, with the matches taking place between the end of September and mid-November.

At the draw in Brussels, the Nati were drawn with Scotland, Slovenia and North Macedonia.

The six matches will take place next fall between the end of September and mid-November. Show more

For the first time since the Nations League was introduced in 2018, Switzerland will have to compete at the second-highest level. The national team will face Scotland, Slovenia and North Macedonia.

The six match days in the Nations League take place after the World Cup between the end of September and mid-November. The group winner will be promoted to League A, the runner-up will play for promotion in a barrage in March 2027, the third-placed team will also play a barrage in March to avoid relegation, while the fourth-placed team will be relegated directly to League C.

As in recent years, the Nations League is also likely to serve as a safety net for some teams that failed to qualify for the 2028 European Championship. The format has not yet been finalized.

Yakin: "Want to prove that we belong in League A"

Nati coach Murat Yakin is positive after the draw: "We've been drawn into an exciting group in sporting terms. We know Scotland from Euro 2024 and Slovenia from the last World Cup qualifiers. The first clash with North Macedonia will be a first in our international history."

At the same time, the 51-year-old is aware of Switzerland's role as favorites: "We're looking forward to the six games and want to prove that we belong in League A."

