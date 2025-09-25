Gianni Infantino says the mascots are crucial for the atmosphere at the tournament. Keystone

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be accompanied by three official mascots.

Maple the moose, Zayu the jaguar and Clutch the bald eagle are to symbolize the three hosts Canada, Mexico and the USA, as the world governing body FIFA announced.

"The three mascots are crucial to the incredible, joyful atmosphere at this groundbreaking tournament. They are capturing hearts and creating a great atmosphere in North America and around the world," FIFA President Gianni Infantino was quoted as saying in a statement.

The World Cup will take place next year with 48 teams from June 11 to July 19.