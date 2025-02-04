The transfer windows in the top European leagues have closed. Manchester City, who are in crisis, have really hit the jackpot this winter, but the most expensive transfer was made by Ronaldo's club in Saudi Arabia.

Jan Arnet

Manchester City spent the most money - more than 200 million euros. Among the new players is Nico González, the replacement for the injured Rodri.

A number of Swiss players have also changed clubs this winter. These include Noah Okafor, Ruben Vargas and Cédric Zesiger. Show more

Manchester City sorely missed world footballer Rodri in the first half of the season. Without the injured Spanish six-man, Pep Guardiola's team has not been doing well at all so far. The champions are currently only in fifth place in the Premier League and suffered a bitter 5-1 defeat against Arsenal on Sunday. And in the Champions League, they only managed to avoid elimination in the league phase with great difficulty.

Now City have reacted and signed a new defensive midfielder, Nico González, on deadline day. The 23-year-old Spaniard, who trained at FC Barcelona and has played for FC Porto since 2023, will cost the English club €60 million.

We're delighted to confirm the signing of Nico Gonzalez from Porto 👇https://t.co/9McYaH2de4 — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 3, 2025

González is the Sky Blues' fourth expensive transfer this winter. Before that, ManCity had already signed Frankfurt's forward Omar Marmoush and the two central defenders Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis. City spent a total of 212 million euros in this transfer window. More than any other club.

The most expensive transfer of the winter, however, was made by Cristiano Ronaldo's club Al-Nassr. The Saudis brought in striker Jhon Durán from Aston Villa for a whopping 77 million euros. A very proud price, considering that the Colombian was almost always just a wild card in the Premier League this season. Al-Ahli are also digging deep into their pockets: €50 million will be transferred to Porto for the Brazilian Galeno.

Okafor, Vargas and Zesiger seek their fortune elsewhere

The most notable transfer in this transfer period is Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. The Georgian moved from Napoli to Paris St. Germain for 70 million euros. Also worth mentioning are the loan moves of João Félix (from Chelsea to Milan), Mathys Tel (from Bayern to Tottenham), Randal Kolo Muani (from PSG to Juventus), Marcus Rashford (from Manchester United to Aston Villa) and Marco Asensio (from PSG to Aston Villa).

One or two Swiss players have also found a new club. Noah Okafor is on loan from Milan to Napoli until the end of the season, Rubén Vargas has joined Sevilla FC and Cédric Zesiger is on loan at FC Augsburg. U21 international Luca Jaquez ventures abroad and seeks his fortune at VfB Stuttgart. Joël Schmied moves from Sion to 1. FC Köln in the 2nd Bundesliga and Haris Seferovic within the UAE Pro League to Al-Nasr (not to be confused with Ronaldo's club Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia).

