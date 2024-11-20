After the successful European Championship, the national team went winless in their six Nations League games and were relegated. Coach Murat Yakin tested player after player with a view to the World Cup qualifiers. blue Sport sat in the stadium for every casting show and assessed the performances of the Nati players.

Michael Wegmann

No time? blue News summarizes for you A total of 42 players were in the squad for the six Nations League matches in September, October and November or were called up.

Some players were able to use the games to promote themselves. Others had a much better standing in the national team before the Nations League.

Who are the winners and losers of the fall? And who is still in Murat Yakin's team? We take a closer look at the Nati players. Show more

The winners

Sturm Zeki Amdouni

The 23-year-old scored three goals and had two disallowed. He will therefore be a starter in next year's World Cup qualifiers. It would be good if he were a regular at Benfica Lisbon by then.

Defense/midfield Edimilson Fernandes

The Nati and him have long been an on-off relationship. Now, however, the Brest player seems to have cemented his place. Good performances recently at right-back.

Goal Gregor Kobel

He took over a difficult legacy after ten years of Yann Sommer. Although he has never scored a goal in his ten international appearances, he has immediately risen to the top of the hierarchy.

Storm Joël Monteiro

THE winner of the Spain game at the end. Came in, created a top chance and made it 1:1 in the meantime. There still seems to be something dormant in him.

Defense Eray Cömert

Was already as good as gone from Yakin's plans, now he was allowed to start twice against Serbia and Spain. His body language was pleasing.

Forward Dereck Kutesa

The Servette striker even flirted with a move to Angola because he was not called up by Yakin for the first few matches. In the end, he was included and was allowed to show what he can do.

Defense Aurèle Amenda

The 197-centimetre man is only 21 and the future belongs to the talented Bieler from Eintracht Frankfurt. He showed in his debut against Serbia that he can also deliver in the present.

The essentials

Defense Manuel Akanji

None of the Swiss defensive players can even come close to matching the Man City star defender.

Midfield Granit Xhaka

The Leverkusen strategist turns 32 at the end of September. As things stand today, it is hard to imagine how this team will function without its leader. But they need options in case he is unavailable.

The losers

Defense Nico Elvedi

Once a regular, he lost his place at the European Championships to Fabian Schär. After Schär's retirement, Elvedi seemed to be back in central defense. But this was followed by a sending-off, two weaker performances and now an injury in the Nations League.

Forward Noah Okafor

Murat Yakin did not nominate him for two of the three draws after he was never allowed to play at the European Championship. He must now clear up the accusations (lack of diligence in training).

Defense/midfield Silvan Widmer

Involved at the beginning, not called up at the end. A tough break for the man who had played at right-back for years. What are Yakin's plans for the 31-year-old?

Midfield Renato Steffen

One of the best Super League players, recently no longer nominated. You have to wonder whether Yakin is really still planning to play the 33-year-old at the 2026 World Cup.

Midfield Ardon Jashari

Dropped from the squad for the European Championship, not considered for the first four games in the Nations League. Gained experience with the U21s during that time. The question remains as to whether Yakin really wants to rely on him.

Defense Cédric Zesiger

Does not appear to play any role in Yakin's considerations - even without playing a minute recently. Must have a regular place in Wolfsburg to even be considered.

Forward Kwadwo Duah

The goal hero in the 3:1 win over Hungary at the European Championship and has now disappeared into anonymity again. It will be exciting to see whether he can write another national team fairytale.

Midfield Vincent Sierro

He always made a good impression in the national team, most recently against Spain he initiated the 1:1, took the penalty to make it 2:2 before causing one at the back. Nevertheless, it's surprising that he hasn't been given so many chances in the national team recently.

Defense Ulisses Garcia

In and out - Murat Yakin sometimes relied on him, sometimes not. Seems to play a subordinate role.

Midfield Denis Zakaria

He plays a central role at Monaco, but not in the national team. It's astonishing how clearly Yakin continues to rely on Remo Freuler.

Defense Becir Omeragic

Elvedi misses three games, Akanji two. It would have been his chance to impose himself in central defense. But unfortunately Omeragic is also out injured for the games in October and November.

Defense Grégory Wüthrich

Nominated for the first time at 29 and then seriously injured. The unlucky one.

The seeded players

Midfield Remo Freuler

He plays and plays and plays, even at the age of 32. Mostly inconspicuous, never questioned.

Defense Ricardo Rodriguez

He chews hard bread at Betis Sevilla. In the national team, however, he plays as he always has: calmly and reliably.

Forward Dan Ndoye

Great at the European Championships. But his problem is consistency - if he brings it to the pitch, he's a weapon in the Swiss game.

Sturm Ruben Vargas

The same applies to him. Despite his great skills, he doesn't manage to take the next step. Perhaps a change would do him good after a long time in Augsburg.

Midfield Michel Aebischer

Was one of the winners in left midfield at the European Championships. Since then, however, he has lost his form and also got injured.

Forward Breel Embolo

He simply doesn't score enough goals and has struggled to disguise his technical difficulties of late. But the team absolutely needs his physicality to be successful.

Midfield Fabian Rieder

He blossomed at the European Championships and is slowly coming into his own at Stuttgart. In the national team, he must now play a stabilizing role.

Goal Jonas Omlin

If he's fit and playing for Gladbach, he'll be there. Lately with a lot of bad luck with injuries.

Goal Yvon Mvogo

The clear number 2, even if he only plays in the second French league at Lorient.

The placeholders

Midfield Christian Witzig

Surprisingly called up for the first time in October, also makes a brief appearance "at home" in St.Gallen of all places. Needs to become more consistent if he wants to be involved again.

Goal David von Ballmoos

Kobel, Mvogo, Loretz, Omlin ... even after his summer departure, the competition is fierce in the national team goal. At almost 30 years of age, he is no longer the youngest - and is not the undisputed regular goalkeeper at YB either.

Defense Dominik Schmid

At FCB, Schmid is absolutely set and also wears the captain's armband when Taulant Xhaka is not playing. He would have earned his national team debut. In September, he had to pull out after being called up due to injury.

Midfield Uran Bislimi

He has been putting in strong performances at Lugano for years, but has been waiting over a year for an international call-up. The competition in central midfield is too strong.

Goal Philipp Köhn

A goalkeeper with great potential. However, the 26-year-old has lost his regular place in Monaco. Yakin can only consider him as a regular.

Midfield Filip Ugrinic

He has developed into a thinker and leader in midfield at YB. In the national team, he has to fight for his place in the squad with the great competition.

Defense Kevin Mbabu

Very rarely slips into Yakin's squad. Now back against Serbia and Spain for the first time in a year and a half. If the word "placeholder" applies to anyone, it's the 29-year-old from western Switzerland.

Defense Albian Hajdari

He was already in Yakin's provisional monster squad (38 players) before the European Championship. Due to the many injuries, he is back in the November squad. However, the Lugano defender will not make his debut. Caution: The 21-year-old could theoretically still feature for Kosovo.

Goal Pascal Loretz

Is developing well at FC Luzern and could be built up as a number 3, depending on the injury situation.

Midfield Simon Sohm

Makes his first international appearance against Spain since October 2020, when he was called up by Vladimir Petkovic for the first and so far only time.

Forward Andi Zeqiri

Scores regularly for Standard Liège and gets his chances again in the national team. Converts a penalty against Spain to score his first international goal.

Defense Miro Muheim

The Zurich native, who has been in the service of Hamburger SV for two years, is allowed to play on the left side of defense for the first time in the 2:3 in Spain. Many have already tried their hand as Rodriguez's backup. It remains to be seen whether the 26-year-old will get another chance.

The absentees

Midfield Steven Zuber

Still in the squad for the European Championship. The 33-year-old will no longer be in the squad in the fall.

Defense Leonidas Stergiou

A back injury has forced the European Championship player to sit out since the start of the season.

Midfield Djibril Sow

Last time with the national team in October 2023. Despite 10 league games for Sevilla and numerous injuries, he won't get a chance with Yakin even after the European Championship. Will the 27-year-old still be called up?

Midfield Jordan Lotomba

He plays in the Champions League with Feyenoord, but still has a difficult time with Yakin and has been waiting for a national team call-up since October 2023.

