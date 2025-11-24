How long will Alessandro Vogt continue to score goals for FC St.Gallen? Keystone

FC St.Gallen's Alessandro Vogt is the big new discovery of the season. The 20-year-old has scored 10 goals and set up three in 15 games. Foreign clubs are already putting out feelers.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Alessandro Vogt is playing great this season and has already scored 8 goals in 13 Super League games for St.Gallen.

The blue Sport experts are impressed by the qualities of the 20-year-old, who has a contract with St.Gallen that runs until the summer of 2029.

According to transfer expert Florian Plettenberg, however, he has an exit clause. He could leave FCSG in the summer for CHF 2.5 million. The first Bundesliga clubs have already expressed interest. Show more

Last season, Alessandro Vogt was still playing in the 1st division. There he scored 13 goals and set up one in 25 games for FC St.Gallen U21. He also made three appearances for the professionals in 2024/25, being substituted twice deep into stoppage time and once from the 88th minute onwards. He does not play himself into the limelight.

Now, a few months later, Vogt has long since shot himself into the hearts of the fans. The 20-year-old has arrived with the professionals and has scored eight goals and set up one in 13 Super League games. He also contributed two goals and two assists in each of the two Cup games. And in the U21 European Championship qualifiers, he recently scored the opening goal in the 1:1 draw against favorites France.

Experts are delighted with Vogt

After Vogt scored his second and third goals of the season in his third Super League appearance, blue Sport expert Alex Frei went into raptures. The former world-class striker immediately recognizes his qualities.

Vogt also had a great performance at the end of October in the 5:0 win against GC. He scored two extremely impressive goals in this match. The blue Sport experts Pascal Schürpf and Admir Mehmedi are impressed. The latter is amazed at the 20-year-old striker's versatile profile and says: "All the better that he has a Swiss passport."

Yes, Alessandro Vogt has already enchanted many a spectator this season. And, of course, this is also registered abroad. According to transfer expert Florian Plettenberg, Vogt is likely to leave FC St.Gallen in the summer for the fixed transfer fee of CHF 2.5 million. Wolfsburg and Hoffenheim have already put out feelers.

2.5 million sounds like a real bargain for such a young and prolific striker, who has a contract with FCSG that runs until the summer of 2029. Of course, 2.5 million is a pretty penny, but what if a club were to put a higher sum on the table in the winter? Would they simply let Vogt go, if he even wanted to?

🚨👀 EXCL | Alessandro #Vogt could leave FC St. Gallen in the summer thanks to a CHF 2.5 million release clause (roughly €2.7 million). ￼



Bundesliga clubs are showing interest: Wolfsburg and Hoffenheim are watching him. The 20 y/o striker has developed very well under coach… pic.twitter.com/hexjeoCzv3 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) November 22, 2025

You might also be interested in this