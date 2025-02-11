Bayern Munich face Celtic Glasgow in the Champions League play-offs. IMAGO/Sven Simon

The Champions League play-off phase kicks off on Tuesday evening. There will be some hot duels. Here is an overview.

No time? blue News summarizes for you For the first time, the Champions League will feature a round of 16.

Manchester City and Real Madrid will be the big match.

But Dortmund and Bayern Munich are also up against strong clubs.

For the first time in the history of the Champions League, the knockout phase of the play-offs will take place on Tuesday evening. The teams that failed to make it into the top eight during the league phase will face each other there.

And some of the top teams failed to make the leap. Here is an overview of the matches:

Brest - PSG

This is the first European Cup clash with another French team for both Stade Brest and Paris Saint-Germain. The only previous UEFA Champions League clash between two French clubs was the 2009/10 quarter-final between Bordeaux and Lyon, which Lyon won 3-2 after a first and second leg.

The statistics look bad for Brest: Paris Saint-Germain are unbeaten in 30 competitive matches against Stade Brest, with their last defeat dating back to January 1985 (3-1 in Ligue 1). PSG have already beaten their upcoming opponents Brest twice this season.

Manchester City - Real Madrid

The duel with final character. This is the 13th time Manchester City have met Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League (4 wins, 5 draws, 3 defeats). Of all the teams Real Madrid have played at least five times in the UEFA Champions League, the 25% win rate against the Citizens is the lowest against any club.

Juventus Turin - PSV

This clash already took place in the newly created league phase of the Champions League. Back then, Juve secured the points with a 3:1 victory.

Sporting Lisbon - BVB

"We'll get it right," said BVB coach Nico Kovac ahead of the match in Lisbon. He is convinced that his team will be at their best.

This will be the fifth European Cup clash between Sporting Lisbon and Borussia Dortmund. The previous four meetings all took place in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League; BVB won the first three, but the last one in November 2021 went to the Portuguese side with a 3:1 victory at the Estádio José Alvalade.

Bruges - Atalanta

Premiere: This is the first European Cup clash between FC Brugge and Atalanta Bergamo. The Belgians are winless in their last 15 matches against Italian teams in the main European competitions. Ardon Jashari's current employers last won away against Milan 1-0 in October 2003.

Monaco - Benfica

Benfica can do Monaco. This is the third meeting between AS Monaco and Benfica Lisbon in a European competition. Benfica have remained unbeaten in all three encounters against the French side. In 2014/15, there was one win and one draw in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, and in the league phase of this UEFA Champions League season, they last won in Monaco.

Celtic Glasgow - Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich go into this game as favorites. However, Bayern have been warned by the hot-blooded Scots, even though the German record champions have never lost a Champions League clash against Celtic.

Feyenoord - AC Milan

A look at the history books shows: This duel has been played before. It is the third meeting between Feyenoord Rotterdam and AC Milan in a European competition. In the 1969/70 season, the two teams each won a match in the round of 16 of the European Champions Cup - with the Dutch side advancing to the next round.