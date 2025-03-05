Dortmund celebrate the magnificent 1:0 from Karim Adeyemi. KEYSTONE

Things really got going in the Champions League on Tuesday. Numerous dream goals, a convincing Swiss player and one unlucky player. blue Sport has all the important scenes.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you The four Tuesday matches in the Champions League are full of spectacle with 17 goals.

Some of the goals were beautiful, but one deserved the title "poop goal of the year".

Another Swiss international, Ardon Jashari, also made the headlines. Show more

Jashari strong despite defeat

Club Brugge lose the first leg of their round of 16 tie against Aston Villa 3-1, but Swiss international Ardon Jashari puts in a strong performance. The midfielder initiated the 1:1 for the Belgians with a wonderful long ball.

Jashari also had an outstanding scene shortly before the break. When Brugge launched a counter-attack, the Swiss counter-attacking midfielder tunneled Youri Tielemans with his first touch of the ball and could only be stopped with a foul. There is immediate applause for this action.

Rodrygo does the Robben

It takes just three minutes for the ball to find the net for the first time in the clash between Real Madrid and city rivals Atlético. Rodrygo gets to the ball down the right, moves to the middle and hammers the ball into the far corner with his left foot. A classic Arjen Robben, so to speak.

Saibari out of luck

Could have, would have bicycle chain. That, or something similar, is what PSV fans will be thinking after the game against Arsenal. After 16 minutes, Ismael Saibari hit the crossbar instead of the orphaned goal against Arsenal. Arsenal took the lead on the counter-attack and subsequently took PSV apart.

Youth researches at Arsenal

Arsenal are running like clockwork against PSV. Two teenagers are also responsible for this. At 2-0, 18-year-old Myles Lewis-Skelly assists 17-year-old Ethan Nwaneri.

Candidate for poo goal of the year

The 3-0 win against PSV shows that Arsenal can also score ugly goals. After an unbelievable and never-ending scramble, it was Mikel Merino who finally put the ball in the net.

Adeyemi with divine shooting technique

There was little going on between Dortmund and Lille in the opening stages. But after a deflected corner, Karim Adeyemi unleashes a wonderful drop-kick. The German's shooting technique is enough to make you click your tongue.

Alvarez flicks into the corner

How beautifully can you equalize a game? "Yes," says Julian Alvarez. The Argentinian scores with a beautiful flick to make it 1:1 in the Derbi madrileño against Real.

A kiss instead of a headbutt

In the closing stages of the match between Dortmund and Lille, there is a heated scene at 1:1. BVB goalscorer Karim Adeyemi and Lille defender Alexsandro come to blows. Alexsandro comes very close to Adeyemi, does he give him a headbutt? Not at all. He does what is usually reserved for rap star Loredana - Adeyemi's wife. Alexsandro gives Adeyemi a kiss on the cheek and can't help but smile as a result.