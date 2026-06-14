Same family, different nations These four pairs of brothers could face off at the World Cup

Guéla Doué (left) talking with his brother Desiré. IMAGO/Sports Press Photo

It’s nothing new for pairs of brothers to play together in a World Cup. What’s more unusual is when they represent different nations. blue News shows you which brothers could face off at the 2026 World Cup.

Andreas Lunghi

Playing in a World Cup is every soccer player’s dream. It’s all the more special when that dream can be shared with a brother. In the past, this honor has been bestowed upon, among others, Frank and Ronald de Boer (Netherlands 1994, 1998), Kolo and Yaya Touré (Ivory Coast 2006, 2010, 2014), and Eden and Thorgan Hazard (Belgium 2018, 2022).

Brother pairs will also take the field together at this World Cup. Laros and Deroy Duarte are on Cape Verde’s roster, and Juninho and Leandro Bacuna will aim to cause a sensation with Curaçao. Theo and Lucas Hernández, on the other hand, are among the favorites to win the title with France.

Even more curious is that the United States, Canada, and Mexico feature four additional pairs of brothers, though they are not playing for the same nation. The following brothers could face off against each other:

Desiré and Guéla Doué

Desiré won the Champions League for the second time in a row with PSG a few weeks ago and could now be crowned world champion with France—all at the age of 21.

His older brother Guéla, who is two years his senior, plays for Strasbourg and represents the Ivory Coast at the international level. The two nations faced off during World Cup preparations. In that friendly match, however, Desiré was still being rested.

Nico and Iñaki Williams

The two Williams brothers have been playing together for years at their club, Athletic Bilbao, but not on the national team. The older brother, Iñaki, played a friendly for Spain in 2016 but later opted for Ghana and has since played in one World Cup and 26 international matches.

The 23-year-old Nico already has 30 caps for Spain under his belt and won the European Championship in 2024. Will the World Cup title follow two years later?

United at the club: Iñaki and Nico Williams. IMAGO/Ricardo Larreina Amador

John and Harry Souttar

While the players listed so far are waiting for their first World Cup appearance, two brothers have already played their opening match—and won it. John Souttar (29) watched Scotland’s 1-0 victory over Haiti from the bench.

His brother Harry (27), who plays for his mother’s homeland, played the full match as captain in central defense during Australia’s surprising 2-0 victory over Turkey.

Harry Souttar wore the captain’s armband against Turkey. IMAGO/Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Derrick Luckassen and Brian Brobbey

Both brothers launched their careers in the AFC youth system. The younger brother, Brian Brobbey (24), then made it into the Ajax youth system, where he made his breakthrough. After 163 appearances for the first team, he embarked on a new adventure with Sunderland in the Premier League at the start of this season.

Luckassen (30), who made it to the professional ranks via AZ Alkmaar’s youth system, seems to have found his luck in Cyprus after stints in the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Turkey, and Israel. He has been playing for Pafos since 2024. Internationally, he represents Ghana, while Brobbey plays for the Netherlands.

Brian Brobbey is playing for the Netherlands at the World Cup. IMAGO/ANP

Flashback: Granit vs. Taulant Xhaka

From a Swiss perspective, there was a special matchup at Euro 2016. Back then, Granit Xhaka faced off against his brother Taulant Xhaka, who was playing for Albania, with Switzerland. Switzerland won that match narrowly, 1-0. There will definitely be no such matchup at this year’s World Cup. Albania did not qualify for the final tournament, and Taulant retired from professional soccer in the summer of 2025.

Brotherly Rivalry: Taulant vs. Granit Xhaka. imago/Sven Simon

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