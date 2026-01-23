Soccer is also played These global stars will perform at the XXL World Cup's mega closing ceremony—and there are sure to be even more

The World Cup was a tournament of superlatives. The closing ceremony before the final and the halftime show are expected to be just as spectacular. According to FIFA, there will be a lineup of world-class stars.

A number of international stars will perform at the closing ceremony of the largest World Cup to date. Among those set to appear at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Sunday are singers Laura Pausini and Nicole Scherzinger, pop star Robbie Williams, and YouTuber IShowSpeed.

U.S. actor Tom Cruise will make a guest appearance. According to FIFA, the soccer world governing body, Emmy, Grammy, and Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson will sing the U.S. national anthem. The focus of the one-and-a-half-hour show will be a look back at the World Cup, which has been underway since June 11 in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

There will also be a performance by megastars during halftime

The final match will kick off immediately following the closing ceremony. Canadian pop star Justin Bieber is expected to perform during the halftime show. In addition, Nigerian musician Burna Boy will perform alongside Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel, the band Coldplay, and a New York elementary school choir, according to the advocacy group Global Citizen.

Global Citizen is producing the show in collaboration with FIFA and aims to raise funds to support children’s education worldwide. It was announced a few weeks ago that pop icons Shakira and Madonna, as well as the South Korean band BTS, will be performing in the 11-minute halftime show. This is the first time there will be a halftime show at a World Cup final, similar to the Super Bowl, the championship game of the American NFL. Mega-stars always perform there.

Let’s hope that, in the end, the stars on the field will be the ones providing the excitement. After all, soccer should be the main focus, not the trappings. Incidentally, it’s possible that U.S. President Donald Trump will present the trophy, just as he did at last year’s Club World Cup—an event that caused quite a stir afterward because he refused to leave the stage. But what kind of World Cup would it be without even a single appearance by the FIFA Peace Prize winner? And maybe he’ll just take the trophy with him while he’s at it. It wouldn’t be the first time…

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