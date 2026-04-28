Mohamed Salah fears for his participation in the World Cup. Nick Potts/PA Wire/dpa

On June 11, hosts Mexico open the 2026 World Cup against South Africa. While some superstars such as Lewandowski and Osimhen missed out on qualifying, others are worried about their participation in the tournament in North America due to injuries.

Moritz Meister

No time? blue News summarizes for you Several top players such as Gnabry, Simons, Can and Rodrygo will miss the World Cup through injury, often due to serious knee injuries.

Other stars such as Salah, Güler and Gvardiol are ailing and their participation in the World Cup is uncertain.

The accumulation of serious injuries poses major challenges for many national teams shortly before the tournament. Show more

Serge Gnabry

For the FC Bayern Munich attacking player, the dream of playing in the World Cup this summer has already been shattered. Gnabry suffered a torn adductor muscle in his right thigh during training with Munich. The 30-year-old's exact downtime is not known, but the tournament in the USA, Mexico and Canada will definitely come too soon.

Serge Gnabry is out for the World Cup. (archive picture) Christian Charisius/dpa

Kylian Mbappé

"Following examinations today, Kylian Mbappé has been diagnosed with an injury to the hamstring muscle in his left leg," Real announced on Monday. The French superstar will therefore no longer be available to the Whites for the final stretch of the season. Whether he will be fit again by the start of the World Cup remains to be seen. The absence of the French captain would be a bitter loss for the 2018 world champions.

Parte médico de Mbappé. — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) April 27, 2026

Xavi Simons

Dutchman Xavi Simons has been hit even harder. The Tottenham Hotspur midfielder tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in the match against Wolverhampton Wanderers. As a result, Simons will not only miss Spurs' relegation battle in the Premier League, he will also definitely miss the World Cup with the Netherlands.

Xavi Simons (r) is out for the World Cup. Martin Rickett/PA Wire/dpa

Emre Can

Emre Can will also miss the World Cup due to a cruciate ligament rupture. The Dortmund player picked up his injury against Bayern Munich back in February. The midfielder had slipped into the German national team squad for Euro 2024 as a replacement.

Dortmund's Emre Can will miss the World Cup. David Inderlied/dpa

Mohamed Salah

"It's still too early to make a prognosis," said Liverpool head coach Arne Slot about Salah's injury. The Egyptian left the pitch to thunderous applause on Saturday. After dribbling in the match against Crystal Palace, Salah fell to the ground and grabbed his hamstring. The severity of the injury is still unclear.

Arda Güler

Arda Güler is also suffering from a thigh muscle injury. The Turkish midfielder will not be able to play for Real Madrid for the rest of the season and his participation in the World Cup is also in jeopardy. However, according to reports in the Spanish media, the Turkish hopeful should be fit again in time for the tournament in North America if his recovery goes according to plan.

Arda Güler's absence from the World Cup would be a bitter loss for Turkey. IMAGO/Yigit Örme

Eder Militão

The situation looks worse for Güler's teammate Eder Militão. The Brazilian Real Madrid centre-back will miss the upcoming World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico. Militão suffered the injury last week in Real Madrid's 2-1 win over Alaves. His club announced that he had torn a tendon in his left thigh muscle.

The 28-year-old underwent surgery in Finland on Tuesday. According to Spanish and Brazilian media reports, he will be out of action for at least five months. This is not the first time Militão has been forced to take a longer break in recent years. Among other things, he was out of action in 2023 and 2024 due to two cruciate ligament ruptures.

Real's Eder Militão is likely to miss the World Cup. John Walton/PA Wire/dpa

Josko Gvardiol

The defender suffered a fracture to his right tibia at the start of the year. The Croatian has already undergone surgery and is on the road to recovery. According to a report from Croatia, Gvardiol is set to start running training in the next few days. This suggests that the healing process of the bone is complete and that he now needs to work on building up his muscles again. However, it remains to be seen whether the former Leipzig player will be fit in time for the World Cup.

Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol (left) suffered a serious injury against Chelsea. sda

Estêvão

Chelsea's interim coach Callum McFarlane has confirmed that the Brazilian will not feature for the Blues again this season. A thigh injury would make this impossible. It is the second time this season that the 18-year-old has suffered an injury of this kind. The injury is to be treated conservatively over the next few weeks so that no operation is necessary. However, it is unclear whether he will be fit in time for Brazil's first match of the World Cup against Morocco.

Estêvão had to be substituted in the match against Manchester United due to injury. KEYSTONE

Rodrygo

Real Madrid's Rodrygo will definitely miss the World Cup. In the league match against Getafe at the beginning of March, he stumbled in a tackle and was left lying there in pain. Although the 25-year-old played the game to the end, an examination revealed a torn cruciate ligament in his right knee. As a result, the Brazilian will only be able to watch the World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada from the stands.

Rodrygo was injured after coming on as a substitute against Getafe sda

Hugo Ekitike

The Frenchman suffered a torn Achilles tendon in the Champions League quarter-final second leg between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain and will be out until the end of the year. The striker's dream of playing in the World Cup has been shattered prematurely as a result.

Luka Modrić

After a violent collision with Manuel Locatelli of Juventus, Milan's Luka Modrić suffered a fractured cheekbone. The 40-year-old has already undergone successful surgery in Milan.

The sports newspaper "Gazzetta dello Sport" reported that the use of a conventional face mask is conceivable given the nature of the injury. However, it is still too early to make any predictions.

In Croatia, the recovery process is likely to be closely monitored with a view to the World Cup starting on June 11. Coach Zlatko Dalic's team will face England, Panama and Ghana in the preliminary round at the World Cup finals in the USA, Canada and Mexico. The Croatians were runners-up in the 2018 World Cup and third in the 2022 World Cup.