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“Aaarrriiiibbbba Mexico” These Mexico fans went completely wild after the win

Michael Wegmann

12.6.2026

After the 2-0 win in the World Cup opener against South Africa, the public viewing event in San Diego is really heating up. blue News is right in the middle of the cheering Mexicans. It doesn’t get much more enthusiastic than this!

12.06.2026, 06:06

12.06.2026, 07:06

The public viewing area at Mission Beach in San Diego is packed for the World Cup opener between Mexico and South Africa. The line at the entrance is still miles long minutes after kickoff.

And since San Diego is only a 40-minute drive from the Mexican border city of Tijuana, the public viewing area is completely in Mexican hands.

“Arriba! Now we’re going to be world champions!”

After “El Tri’s” commanding 2-0 victory, there’s no holding them back. blue News is right in the middle of the “fiesta mexicana.” And quite a few are already dreaming of the final under their sombreros. “Arriba Mexico,” shouts one. Another: “Now we’re going to be world champions!”

South Africa stands no chance. Co-host Mexico wins the opening match at Azteca Stadium 2-0

South Africa stands no chanceCo-host Mexico wins the opening match at Azteca Stadium 2-0

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