Ardon Jashari and Luca Jaquez have a good chance of getting a ticket to North America, but are not among the certain World Cup contenders. Keystone

Murat Yakin is allowed to call up 26 players for the World Cup. The majority of the World Cup squad has probably already been decided, but there are still a few wobbly candidates.

Jan Arnet

In goal, the situation is clear: unless Gregor Kobel gets injured, he will be in the box. Yvon Mvogo, who can always look forward to playing for the national team, is the clear number 2, while Marvin Keller has the best chance of making the trip to North America as the third goalkeeper. Murat Yakin took four goalkeepers with him to the 2022 World Cup because two of them were still injured. He is likely to leave it at three this time. If a fourth goalkeeper is brought along, Philipp Köhn would probably have a good chance.

Provided all players remain fit, the defense is also likely to line up by itself. There is no way around Manuel Akanji and Nico Elvedi in the center of defence, Silvan Widmer has been in the starting eleven at right-back in all qualifying matches and the eternal Ricardo Rodriguez is likely to play on the left. The back-ups are Miro Muheim, Luca Jaquez, Isaac Schmidt, Aurèle Amenda and Eray Cömert.

Xhaka, Freuler and Mister X in midfield

In midfield, captain and playmaker Granit Xhaka remains the lynchpin, perfectly complemented by workhorse Remo Freuler. The third name depends on Yakin's tactics. Denis Zakaria would be one for a more defensive role, Fabian Rieder could be considered as a creative element. Djibril Sow stands for stability, footwork and strong tackling. Michel Aebischer and Vincent Sierro have similar strengths.

Ardon Jashari has also shown that he can harmonize with Xhaka as a playmaker duo. And in Alvyn Sanches, Yakin has a weapon up his sleeve who can boost the offense when a goal is needed. Johan Manzambi, who is having an outstanding season in the center at Freiburg, has so far almost exclusively played on the wing for Yakin.

Will Okafor once again provide competition up front?

Speaking of the wings: Dan Ndoye and Ruben Vargas are likely to be regulars, even if things haven't gone according to plan at the club recently. As strong as the two played in the qualifiers, it would be very surprising if other players were suddenly deployed on the wings. If so, then Manzambi has the best cards as an offensive all-rounder. Or Noah Okafor, who has found his way back into the national team after his debate with Yakin.

Okafor would also be one for the forward line if Yakin wants to rely on a fast attacker. Otherwise, however, this place is reserved for Breel Embolo. He also impressed with strong performances in the qualifiers and is the only real center forward in the current squad. The alternatives would be Cedric Itten, Andi Zeqiri or the long-term injured Zeki Amdouni, who should be fit again soon. For Alessandro Vogt, who despite his outstanding season with St.Gallen is still waiting for his first senior squad, the World Cup may come a little too soon.

Who is going to the World Cup? The big overview:

These players have a World Cup ticket for sure (17) Goal : Gregor Kobel, Yvon Mvogo

Defense: Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi, Ricardo Rodríguez, Silvan Widmer, Miro Muheim

Midfield/attack: Granit Xhaka, Remo Freuler, Djibril Sow, Michel Aebischer, Fabian Rieder, Johan Manzambi, Breel Embolo, Ruben Vargas, Dan Ndoye, Denis Zakaria Show more

These players have good cards (9) Goal: Marvin Keller

Defense: Luca Jaquez, Isaac Schmidt, Aurèle Amenda, Eray Cömert

Midfield/attack: Ardon Jashari, Alvyn Sanches, Vincent Sierro, Noah Okafor Show more

These players can still have hopes (12) Defense: Cédric Zesiger, Adrian Bajrami, Zachary Athekame, Sascha Britschgi

Midfield/attack: Joel Monteiro, Cedric Itten, Andi Zeqiri, Filip Ugrinic, Simon Sohm, Christian Fassnacht, Zeki Amdouni, Alessandro Vogt Show more