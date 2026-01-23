Gianni Infantino has suffered a painful defeat with the collapse of his investment plans. Could this have consequences for his FIFA presidency? An overview of potential challengers.

Gianni Infantino has failed with his plans to attract investors worth billions. The FIFA president is now facing increasingly fierce criticism. The 56-year-old from Valais actually intends—if everything goes according to plan—to run for another and final four-year term at the 77th FIFA Congress in March of next year in Morocco’s capital, Rabat. Just a few weeks ago, it was considered almost unthinkable that Infantino could stumble on his way to a new term. That has changed dramatically.

Candidates have until November 18 to submit their applications for the FIFA presidential election. Who might the challengers be? Here is a selection:

Aleksander Ceferin (58)

The UEFA president knows a thing or two about close combat. Aleksander Ceferin used to be a karate fighter. The lawyer from Slovenia likes to present himself as the antithesis of Gianni Infantino, but he himself has vehemently pushed for commercialization within the European soccer association. Toward the end of his term as UEFA president—since he does not intend to run for re-election in 2027—Ceferin organized the European protest against his FIFA rival. “After a certain amount of time, every organization needs ‘fresh blood,’” he said in early 2024. Does that apply to him and FIFA as well?

Nasser Al-Khelaifi (52)

He did not dismiss the idea of a World Cup held every two years, as proposed by Gianni Infantino in 2021. Nasser Al-Khelaifi, chairman of the powerful European Football Clubs (EFC; formerly ECA) association, expressed openness to a discussion. That came across as polite. Al-Khelaifi, who has been president of Paris Saint-Germain since 2011 and is also, among other things, a board member of the sports and entertainment network beIN, has already made it known that he has no interest in the position of FIFA president. For the time being, he remains a member of the UEFA Executive Committee and a close confidant of UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin.

Mattias Grafström (45)

The son of a Swedish father and a Dutch mother was once the Swiss youth champion in table tennis. However, Mattias Grafström made his career as a soccer official. Born in Switzerland, he officially became FIFA Secretary General in 2024, succeeding Fatma Samoura of Senegal after serving as interim secretary general. Grafström is actually a close confidant of Gianni Infantino. According to media reports, however, the bald-headed man is said to see an opportunity to take the top job in world soccer.

Victor Montagliani (60)

The World Cup in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico was his home turf. Victor Montagliani was born in Vancouver and was elected president of the Canadian Soccer Association in 2012. After then-CONCACAF President Jeffrey Webb was arrested in the 2015 FIFA corruption scandal, a major opportunity for advancement opened up for him. Montagliani, who counts Carlo Ancelotti among his close associates, has been leading the continental federation responsible for North and Central America and the Caribbean since 2016. CONCACAF unanimously rejected Infantino’s investment plans.

Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa (60)

In 2016, Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa had already challenged Gianni Infantino once before. At that time, however, the native of Valais narrowly defeated the Bahraini official in the FIFA presidential election; Al Khalifa had faced allegations of corruption and human rights violations. Infantino’s investment plans were rejected by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), of which Al Khalifa is president. Al Khalifa stated that it was necessary to engage in a collective dialogue and show respect for the office.