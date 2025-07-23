There are new rules in the Super League for the 25/26 season. KEYSTONE

There will be rule adjustments in the Super League. Goalkeepers and penalty takers are particularly affected.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you The Swiss Football League has announced rule changes in the Super League and other Swiss leagues.

The 8-second rule applies for the new season. A goalkeeper may hold the ball in his hands for eight seconds. An infringement will be penalized with a corner kick for the opposing team.

There is a new rule for unintentional double touches in the event of a penalty. In the event of a hit, the penalty kick is retaken. Previously, the penalty kick was deemed to have been missed. Show more

The Swiss Football League (SFL) announced new rules on Tuesday afternoon. These were introduced by the International Football Association Board (IFAB) on July 1.

The rule changes apply in the Super League, Challenge League and all other Swiss leagues in which referees are used.

The new rules at a glance:

8-second rule

A goalkeeper is now allowed to hold the ball for eight seconds. Previously, the rules defined six seconds. When the new rule comes into force, the referees must strictly control the time span. The referee visibly counts down the last five seconds with his hand. If the keeper holds the ball in his hand for longer than the eight seconds, the opposing team is awarded a corner kick. For a second offense, the goalkeeper also receives a yellow card. According to the SFL, this measure is intended by the IFAB to minimize time-wasting.

Double touch for a penalty

After the Champions League round of 16 between Atlético Madrid and Real Madrid in March 2025, a scene went around the world. Julian Alvarez converted a penalty, but the goal did not count. The reason: a controversial double touch. The rule is now changed: From now on, a penalty will be retaken in the event of an accidental double touch. There are two scenarios for a missed penalty with double contact: Indirect free kick for the opposing team during the match, penalty counts as missed in a penalty shoot-out.

Referee's ball

If the ball is in the penalty area when play is stopped, play is restarted with a dropped ball with the goalkeeper of the defending team in his penalty area. Outside the penalty area, play continues with a dropped ball with a player of the team that had or would have had possession of the ball.

Reminder of the "captain only" rule

The "captain only" rule has been in force in the Super League since last season. The "SFL" emphasizes that it also applies to communication between the fourth officials on the sidelines and the coaches. Teammates or officials who do not adhere to the "captain only" rule will be warned or sent off in the event of "aggressive behavior, insults or the like".