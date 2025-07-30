Cheap transfer king? These Sunderland newcomers are more expensive than Granit Xhaka

Nati captain Granit Xhaka joins Sunderland from Bayer Leverkusen. Keystone

Granit Xhaka is the top transfer for newly promoted Sunderland. However, the club of the young Swiss owner Louis-Dreyfus had to spend more money on other new arrivals. An overview.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Granit Xhaka moves to Premier League promoted Sunderland.

The Swiss national team captain is considered the transfer king.

But that doesn't make Granit Xhaka the most expensive new signing for Sunderland this summer. Show more

Anyone who signs Granit Xhaka knows what they are getting on board. A player with leadership qualities, who leads the way with his irrepressible will to win and is not afraid to speak plainly. The 32-year-old has been playing at a consistently high level for years. And the man knows how to play in the Premier League from his time at Arsenal (2016 to 2023). However, it is also clear that Xhaka will not be playing for titles with Sunderland, but for relegation.

In the last two seasons, the promoted teams were relegated at the end of the season. Sunderland would like to avoid such a scenario at all costs. And so Xhaka is by no means the only new arrival - and certainly not the most expensive. Sunderland will have to transfer around 15 million euros to Leverkusen for the Swiss, and this sum could rise to 20 million with bonus payments.

These new Sunderland signings are more expensive than Xhaka

Habib Diarra: The 21-year-old Senegalese captained Strasbourg last season despite his young age. In 30 league games, the midfielder scored 4 goals and provided 5 assists for last season's seventh-placed team. Sunderland had to pay a transfer fee of 31.5 million euros for him.

Habib Diarra wants to hit the ground running with Sunderland. Imago

Simon Adingra: The 23-year-old Ivory Coast international has played 60 Premier League games for Brighton in the last two seasons (8 goals, 3 assists). However, the left-back was not an undisputed regular. According to Transfermarkt, the transfer fee is 24.4 million euros.

In Tuesday evening's 2-1 test match defeat against Hull City, he scored in the 11th minute to make it 1-0. They want to see more of that.

Enzo Le Fée: The 25-year-old was already an important part of the promoted team. He joined Sunderland on loan from AS Roma in January and played 18 games (1 goal, three assists). Sunderland paid the Romans around 23 million euros to sign him permanently.

Enzo Le Fée already played for Sunderland last season. Imago

Chemsdine Talbi: The 20-year-old proved his class at Bruges last season. He was particularly impressive alongside Ardon Jashari in the Champions League second round against Atalanta Bergamo. He provided an assist in the 2:1 first-leg win and scored twice in the 3:1 second-leg victory. But the winger still has to prove whether he is ready for the Premier League. Sunderland's investment is said to be worth 23 million euros.

You might also be interested in this