Mali's rock in the surf: Abdoulaye Diaby (right) in a duel with Morocco's Brahim Abdelkader. IMAGO/DeFodi Images

On Friday and Saturday, the Africa Cup will be fought for a place in the semi-finals. Two Super League players can still dream of winning the title.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Six players from the Super League and two from the Challenge League played in the Africa Cup.

Three of them have qualified for the quarter-finals with their teams, although only two are still there. YB defender Jaouen Hadjam (Algeria) has withdrawn due to injury.

On Friday, Mali will face Senegal in the first quarter-final of the Africa Cup.

On Friday, Mali will face Senegal in the first quarter-final of the Africa Cup. The two Super League players Abdoulaye Diaby (GC) and Gaoussou Diakité (Lausanne) will be in the middle of it. The 25-year-old Diaby is Mali's central defender and has yet to miss a minute. Diakité, on the other hand, was only on the bench in the group stage, but has played his part in Mali's progression to the top eight. The 20-year-old striker was substituted for extra time against Tunisia and converted his attempt in a penalty shoot-out thriller.

Algeria, coached by Vladimir Petkovic, also qualified for the round of 16. With Jaouen Hadjam, the former national team coach has also called up a player from the Super League. In the second group match against Burkina Faso, however, the YB professional was forced off in the 13th minute. The defender has since left the camp with an ankle injury.

Jaouen Hadjam is injured in the game against Burkina Faso. Keystone

These "Swiss" have been ruled out

The 30-year-old Servette defender Dylan Brown was also injured. In the round of 16 against Mali (defeat on penalties), he was ruled out after just 12 minutes. Brown had previously played the full distance in all of Tunisia's group matches. Teammate Mohamed Belhadj Mahmoud (Lugano) only made one brief appearance in the group stage, but was then allowed to start in the round of 16. However, he was substituted at the break with the score at 0-0.

Imourane Hassane (GC) is already playing an important role for Benin at the age of 22. Hassane always played in the group stage, but was substituted in the round of 16 against Egypt (1:3 n.V.) in the 105th minute with the score at 1-2. Apart from the first group game, Mohamed Tijani, who plays with Yverdon in the Challenge League, did not miss a single minute. Incidentally, a win against Botswana was enough for Benin to advance to the round of 16, while they lost their matches against DR Congo and Senegal.

Signori Antonio, who plays for Étoile Carouge in the Challenge League, also took part in the Africa Cup. The 31-year-old was only a substitute for Angola, who were eliminated in the group stage.