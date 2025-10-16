Dylan Bronn (left) has qualified for the World Cup with Tunisia. Keystone

A total of 28 nations have already qualified for the 2026 World Cup. One or two players from the Super League are also likely to receive a World Cup call-up next summer.

Mattéo Mayasi

There are players from all over the world in the Super League - and some of them are likely to make it to the World Cup next summer. The following list only includes players who have played at least one match for the senior national team and whose country has already qualified for the World Cup.

These countries will be at the 2026 World Cup Hosts (3): USA, Mexico, Canada

South America (6): Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Uruguay, Ecuador, Paraguay

Africa (9): Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, Algeria, Ghana, Cape Verde, Ivory Coast, South Africa, Senegal

Asia (8): Japan, South Korea, Iran, Australia, Jordan, Uzbekistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia

Europe (1): England

Oceania (1): New Zealand

North and Central America: no sporting qualifier determined yet

Still open: 15x Europe, 3x North and Central America, 2x intercontinental play-off tournament Show more

Basel

Bénie Traoré with Côte d'Ivoire 🇨🇮

Has played a total of five international matches, but did not feature in the World Cup qualifiers due to injury. However, the 22-year-old has a good chance of making the World Cup squad.

Jonas Adjetey with Ghana 🇬🇭

Played an important role in central defense for Ghana during the World Cup qualifiers - he has made a total of five appearances for the Blackstars.

YB

Jaouen Hadjam with Algeria 🇩🇿

Since joining the Algerian national team from France U20 in 2023, the attacking defender has earned himself a permanent place in the team.

Lugano

Hadj Mahmoud with Tunisia 🇹🇳

Made his official debut against Liberia in the fall and has so far made two appearances in World Cup qualifying.

Ahmed Kendouci with Algeria 🇩🇿

The 26-year-old has played 13 international matches for the Algerian national team, the last one in March. However, he has been out for months due to a fractured tibia. He certainly has a good chance of being called up by Vladimir Petkovic for the World Cup.

Zachary Brault-Guillard with Canada 🇨🇦

The 26-year-old has played eight international matches for Canada, although his last appearance was in 2023. He is unlikely to make it to the World Cup.

St. Gallen

Lawrence Ati Zigi with Ghana🇬🇭

Zigi stood between the posts for the national team at the 2022 World Cup. In the World Cup qualifiers, the FCSG goalkeeper was recently only a substitute.

Stephan Ambrosius with Ghana 🇬🇭

2023 Ambrosius made his debut in the national team, last playing in two international matches in May of this year. He has yet to play a game this season due to injury.

Lausanne-Sport

Theo Bair (on loan from AJ Auxerre) with Canada 🇨🇦

Bair recently shone in the Super League with a hat-trick against YB. The 26-year-old made his international debut in 2020. However, he has only made five more appearances since then. He made one brief appearance in September of this year. Whether he will make the squad for co-hosts Canada is questionable.

Muhannad Al Saad with Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦

The 22-year-old made his national team debut in a test match on September 8. It is his only appearance so far. If he wants to make it to the World Cup, he will first have to fight for a regular place at Lausanne.

Servette

Dylan Bronn with Tunisia 🇹🇳

The 30-year-old central defender already has 45 international caps to his name. In recent years, he has only been called up sporadically for the national team, but in the World Cup qualifiers he played the full distance several times.

GC Zurich

Salifou Diarrassouba with Côte d'Ivoire 🇨🇮

The 23-year-old has made two partial appearances for GC this season. He made four international appearances at the 2023 Africa Cup. Since then, however, he has not been called up for the national team.

Mathieu Choinière (on loan from Los Angeles) with Canada 🇨🇦

The midfielder, who currently plays for partner club Los Angeles FC, already has twenty caps for Canada under his belt. The 26-year-old also came on as a substitute in the last test matches. As things stand, he will return to Zurich in 2026.

Winterthur

Stéphane Cueni with Cape Verde 🇨🇻

Cueni played his only international match in May against Malaysia. Most recently, he remains uncapped.

Super League players who have qualified for the World Cup Theo Bair (Lausanne) with Canada 🇨🇦 Image: KEYSTONE Hadj Mahmoud (Lugano) with Tunisia 🇹🇳 Image: KEYSTONE Dylan Bronn (Servette) with Tunisia 🇹🇳 Image: KEYSTONE Jaouen Hadjam (YB) with Algeria 🇩🇿 Image: KEYSTONE Jonas Adjetey (Basel) with Ghana 🇬🇭 Image: KEYSTONE Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St.Gallen) with Ghana 🇬🇭 Image: KEYSTONE Muhannad Al-Saad (Lausanne) with Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦 Image: KEYSTONE Super League players who have qualified for the World Cup Theo Bair (Lausanne) with Canada 🇨🇦 Image: KEYSTONE Hadj Mahmoud (Lugano) with Tunisia 🇹🇳 Image: KEYSTONE Dylan Bronn (Servette) with Tunisia 🇹🇳 Image: KEYSTONE Jaouen Hadjam (YB) with Algeria 🇩🇿 Image: KEYSTONE Jonas Adjetey (Basel) with Ghana 🇬🇭 Image: KEYSTONE Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St.Gallen) with Ghana 🇬🇭 Image: KEYSTONE Muhannad Al-Saad (Lausanne) with Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦 Image: KEYSTONE

More videos from the department