They are the future of our national team, perhaps even the present: Iman Beney (left) and Sydney Schertenleib. Keystone/imago

Teenagers Iman Beney and Sydney Schertenleib are two figureheads of our "golden generation". Will they play together for the first time in the senior team against Australia today?

Michael Wegmann

No time? blue News summarizes for you Tonight at the Letzigrund against Australia, Iman Beney and Sydney Schertenleib could be on the pitch together for the first time in the senior team. They are the figureheads of the golden generation (born in 06 and 07).

Beney is back in the national team after tearing her cruciate ligament in the summer of 2023 just days before the World Cup in Oceania. "I'm clear in my head," she says.

Schertenleib, who has been under contract with Barcelona since this season, was recently nominated for the Golden Girl Award. "I had to google what it was," says the Zurich native bluntly. At 17, she is one of the 10 best female footballers under 21. Show more

There's certainly no need to worry about the sporting future of our national team. We've known that since the summer of 2023 at the latest, when the U17 team advanced to the semi-finals of the European Championships and even beat Germany.

National team coach Pia Sundhage already enthused at her first national team meeting this February: "Switzerland has a great future ahead of it." It is our 06 and 07 age groups that have the experienced coach so enthusiastic. These jewels are Iman Beney, Noemi Ivelj, Sydney Schertenleib, Lia Kamber and Leela Egli.

When asked in February whether the home European Championships in summer 2025 would come too soon for the "golden generation", Sundhage said: "Maybe. But things can happen quickly in football. Sometimes young players surprise you. It's not impossible for them to take on an important role in the national team by the 2025 European Championship." The U17 European Championship heroines will be joined by other up-and-coming talents such as Naomi Luyet (18), Alayah Pilgrim (21), Aurélie Csillag (21) and Smilla Vallotto (20).

Will jewel Beney make her national team comeback?

Today at the Letzigrund (20:00) in the test against Australia, Beney and Schertenleib could be on the pitch for the first time in the senior squad. Two top talents who are the envy of Europe. Two who have had particularly formative and eventful weeks and months.

Iman Beney, 18 years old, was nominated by the then national team coach Inka Grings for the 2023 World Cup in Oceania, but tore his cruciate ligament four days before departure. Now, 15 months after the shock, the YB striker is back in the squad. She has matured in the meantime, she says: "After the operation, I no longer thought about the injury."

Her motto was to look ahead immediately. Her positive nature, her club YB and her family helped her to do this. Whether she is already as strong as she was before her serious injury is for others to judge, she says. "The most important thing is that I'm not scared and my head is clear." Before her cruciate ligament rupture, Beney impressed with a cheeky performance in her only international match to date.

Schertenleib nominated for Golden Girl award

Sydney Schertenleib, a good four months younger than Beney, has also had an emotional few weeks. In June, she moved from GC to Barcelona, where she has since been playing in the reserve team but training with the first team. With the superstars and world footballers Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmati. "When you're defending against Alexia or Aitana, you naturally want to give your all and win at all costs in training," says Schertenleib. "The training sessions are extremely intensive and rigorous."

At Barcelona's famous La Masia training camp, she has already met the wonderboy Lamine Yamal (17). He has been nominated for the Golden Boy Award by the Italian sports newspaper "Tuttosport". Hardly anyone doubts that Yamal will win the award for the best player under 21.

Schertenleib is on the shortlist of the ten best young talents for the Golden Girl Award. The fact that she was officially nominated last week also caught her on the wrong foot. "I saw it on Instagram and thought to myself: What is that?" says Schertenleib. She then told her sister Lillian, the former FCZ junior continued, "then we googled it and saw that Jude Bellingham won the boys' competition last year".

Although she refers to Yamal and Bellingham as "boys" and herself as a "girl", she already sounds very experienced. "It shows that I've made progress, but it doesn't mean that I don't have to step on the gas."

Schertenleib and Beney would also like to step on the gas today against Australia. It will be interesting to see how much playing time Sundhage gives his teenagers today.