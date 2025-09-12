From Kasami to Mendy These Swiss and ex-Super League players are available on a free transfer

Quo vadis Pajtim Kasami? KEYSTONE

Not all footballers have found an employer this summer. There are also some well-known names among the players without contracts. They also include former Swiss national team stars and footballers with a history in the Super League.

Syl Battistuzzi

Swiss players without contracts

Pajtim Kasami (33)

Last club: Sion

Basel, Bellinzona and Lucerne were Kasami's other Swiss clubs alongside Sion. The 12-time international has also played in England (Fulham and Nottingham), Greece (Olympiakos Piraeus) and Italy (Palermo and Sampdoria Genoa).

Josip Drmic (33)

Last club: Dinamo Zagreb

Drmic no longer played a role at the Croatian club. The 35-time Swiss international made his last appearance in November 2023. Since then, the striker has been busy with many other things - but playing football is not one of them. In fact, we're just waiting for the official retirement announcement.

Léo Lacroix (33)

Last club: Al-Jabalain

Lacroix, who trained at Sion, played for Saint-Etienne, Basel and Hamburg. After his return to Valais, the defender moved abroad again to first division club Western United in Melbourne. He then moved to FC U Craiova in Romania. Most recently, the one-time international (appearance in November 2018) moved to Al-Jabalain in the Saudi Arabian second division.

Reto Ziegler (39)

Last club: Sion

The former Swiss international (35 caps) was last under contract in Valais. The Frenchman, whose Swiss stations alongside Sion included GC, Lugano and Lucerne, also has illustrious clubs such as Tottenham, HSV, Wigan, Sampdoria, Juventus, Fenerbahce, Lokomotiv Moscow, Sassuolo and Dallas on his CV.

Reto Ziegler celebrates. sda

Bastien Toma (26)

Last club: St.Gallen

Bastien Toma and FCSG terminated his contract, which was due to run until the summer of 2026, prematurely by mutual agreement at the beginning of September.

The midfielder played 94 games for the eastern Swiss club in four seasons. Toma scored six goals and provided twelve assists. This season, the former Swiss junior international did not make any appearances for the Super League runners-up. Toma, who trained at Sion, previously played for Genk (Belgium) and Paços Ferreira (Portugal).

Boris Céspedes (30)

Last club: Yverdon

The Servette-trained midfielder with a Swiss and Bolivian passport - he played for the national team up to the U19 level and 19 caps for the South Americans - has only ever played in French-speaking Switzerland. In addition to Etoile Carouge and the Grenats, he also played for Yverdon. He played in the Super League with the Vaud club in the last two seasons and scored six times in both seasons.

Alexandre Pasche (34)

Last club: Baden

Midfielder Pasche can look back on almost 400 games in the top two Swiss leagues for Xamax, Lausanne, Servette and Young Boys.

Mirlind Kryeziu (28)

Last club: FC Zurich

After 21 years, Mirlind Kryeziu left FC Zurich this summer. The ex-defender spoke to blue Sport about his unpleasant end at FCZ(click here for the interview).

The Kosovo-Swiss has not yet found a new employer because "the right offer was not yet among them". However, the 28-year-old does not want to be stressed in his search for a new club, after all, the club should "suit me and my expectations one hundred percent".

Grégory Karlen (30)

Last club: St.Gallen

The former Swiss youth international made his debut in the top division for Sion in the 2015/2016 season. The Valais native played for FC Thun from 2018 to 2022 before FC St.Gallen snapped up the midfielder.

In two seasons in eastern Switzerland, Karlen made 35 Super League appearances (3 goals). In the 2024/25 season, the 30-year-old only made two appearances for the U21s due to a long-term injury.

Roy Gelmi (30)

Last club: Schaffhausen

Gelmi played over 150 games in the Super League for St.Gallen, Thun and Winterthur. The Dutch-Swiss dual national also played a year with Venlo in his second home country.

The defensive player moved from Super League side Winterthur to FC Vaduz in the Challenge League at the start of 2024. After six months, there was no future for him in the Ländle, and after trial training sessions he found a place at FC Schaffhausen. However, Gelmi was unable to secure a long-term contract with FCS.

Players with a past in the Super League

Chadrac Akolo (30)

Last club: St.Gallen

The FCSG management did not extend the expiring contract with Chadrac Akolo in the summer. The Congolese transferred from French Ligue 2 club Amiens to the eastern Swiss club in the summer of 2022. In 118 serious matches for St.Gallen, Akolo scored 35 goals and 17 assists. In the 2023/24 season, he became the Super League's top scorer with 14 goals together with Zan Celar (then Lugano) and Kevin Carlos (then Yverdon).

Akolo came to Switzerland as a refugee at the age of 14 and made his professional debut with FC Sion. In the 2016/17 Super League season, he was the Valais side's top scorer with 15 goals. He then moved to VfB Stuttgart, who were promoted to the Bundesliga at the time.

Tomás Ribeiro (26)

Last club: Grasshoppers

Ribeiro joined the Hoppers from Belenenses Lisbon in January 2022 and was a regular in the Zurich squad.

In the summer of 2023, the central defender moved back to Portugal to Vitoria Guimarães. He was soon followed by his girlfriend Ana Maria Markovic - the former GC player signed a contract with Sporting Braga. In January 2025, Ribeiro moved to Farense, but has been without a club since this summer. At least he now has (more) time for his partner.

Rodrigo Conceição (25)

Last club: FC Zurich

FC Zurich sign right-back Rodrigo Conceição.

The Portuguese came from Porto in 2023, where his father, former international Sergio Conceição, was coach. Rodrigo Conceição played 25 games for the 2004 Champions League winners before his contract expired and was not renewed.

The versatile player ended up at FC Zurich. In two seasons, he made a total of 58 appearances for the club. This summer, the contract was officially terminated "by mutual agreement". The separation did not come as a surprise. In May, Conceição fell out with sporting director Milos Malenovic after an early substitution.

Benjamin Mendy (31)

Last club: FC Zurich

Mendy's contract, which was due to run until 2026, was also terminated "by mutual consent". After just over five months and eight unconvincing appearances, the 2018 world champion's unhappy chapter was thus closed.

Mendy's signing had triggered numerous negative reactions. The former Manchester City player had been arrested in 2021 for alleged sexual offenses and had spent several months in custody. Two years later, he was acquitted after two court cases. However, the accusation of a questionable attitude towards women remained, especially as Mendy never commented on it publicly.

Instead of a transfer coup, the left-back turned out to be a huge flop for FCZ.

You might also be interested in this