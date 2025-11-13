U17 World Cup in Qatar: The Swiss national team before the match against Mexico. Imago

The Swiss U17s qualified for the knockout phase of the World Cup in Qatar as group winners. Ahead of the round of 16 against Egypt, blue News introduces the Swiss youngsters.

Patrick Lämmle

Switzerland is through to the knockout phase of the U17 World Cup Switzerland will face Egypt in the round of 16 at the U17 World Cup in Kater.

Luigi Pisino's team finished top of Group F on Monday thanks to a 3:1 win against Mexico. Egypt qualified for the knockout phase as third in Group E.

The match against Egypt will be played on Friday, November 14, at 2 p.m. Swiss time. Show more

Théodore Pizarro

Pizarro moved from Lausanne U19 to SC Freiburg in the summer. He has since played five games there. At 1.90 meters, the 17-year-old is a real giant. He played all of the games in the group stage of the 2025 World Cup, but had to pull out afterwards due to a left ankle injury.

Théodore Pizarro Date of birth: 13.06.2008 (17)

Position: Goalkeeper

Club: SC Freiburg U19 Show more

Kader Cherif

Cherif has played five games for YB's U19s this season and has also been on the bench several times for the 2nd team (Promotion League). In 2025, he was allowed to keep goal in two test matches in the junior nati.

Cherif squad Date of birth: 11.01.2008 (17)

Position: Goalkeeper

Club: BSC YB U19 Show more

Noah Brogli

Until mid-September, the 1.92-meter tower played a few games in the 1st Division Classic, after which he got a taste of Super League football four times, albeit only as a substitute goalkeeper. In September and October, Brogli played once each in a test match for the Junior National Team.

Noah Brogli Date of birth: 28.05.2008 (17)

Position: Goalkeeper

Club: FC Winterthur Show more

Célestin Steimer

The 16-year-old was called up to replace the injured Théodore Pizarro. Steimer usually keeps goal for the U19s at Servette, but has also played in the 1st Division Classic.

Célestin Steimer Date of birth: 18.11.2008 (16)

Position: Goalkeeper

Club: Servette U19 Show more

Marco Correia

Correia is mainly used as a right-back and is a safe bet in Basel's U19s, as well as in the junior nati. He also played a game for FCB's U21s at the end of September.

Marco Correia Date of birth: 24.02.2008 (17)

Position: Defense

Club: FC Basel U19 Show more

Justin Eglin

Eglin has already worn the captain's armband on one or two occasions for Basel U19s. In the national team, Basel's home-grown talent is currently usually only second choice.

Justin Eglin Date of birth: 19.09.2008 (17)

Position: Defense

Club: FC Basel U19 Show more

Dario Kaufmann

Kaufmann plays in Lucerne's youth academy and usually plays down the right flank. He is not yet a mainstay in the U17 national team.

Dario Kaufmann Date of birth: 14.07.2008 (17)

Position: Defense

Club: FC Luzern U19 Show more

Olivier Mambwa

The 16-year-old is in the fast lane and has already played in three Super League games for YB this season. The left-back provided an assist in his first appearance. There is also no way around him at the U17 World Cup.

Olivier Mambwa Date of birth: 05.12.2008 (16)

Position: Defense

Club: BSC Young Boys Show more

Erblin Sadikaj

He captains Lucerne's U21s, but has only played three games this season and was sent off with a red card in the season opener. In the U17 national team, the central defender is more on the pitch than off it.

Erblin Sadikaj Date of birth: 13.03.2008 (17)

Position: Defense

Club: FC Luzern U21 Show more

Aleksandar Sekulic

He stands 196 centimeters tall, making him the master of the skies. He has played five games for the FCZ U19s this season and is not yet an undisputed regular in the national team, although he does make regular appearances.

Aleksandar Sekulic Date of birth: 16.04.2008 (17)

Position: Defense

Club: FC Zurich U19 Show more

Miran Sinani

He usually comes off the bench in the Basel U19 team and has not yet played a major role in the U17 national team. However, his potential is undisputed and that is precisely why he has made the World Cup squad.

Miran Sinani Date of birth: 11.04.2008 (17)

Position: Defense

Club: FC Basel U19 Show more

Gil Zufferey

Gil Zufferey plays in the center of defence and captains the U17 national team. At YB he plays in the U19s, but has also played with the U21s, albeit without being substituted.

Gil Zufferey Date of birth: 02.03.2008 (17)

Position: Defense

Club: BSC Young Boys U21 Show more

Ethan Bruchez

Bruchez plays for Lausanne U21 and has scored one goal and set up two in his 12 appearances this season. He made his Super League debut in April, his only professional appearance to date. He is almost always involved in the U17 national team. Sometimes he is in the starting eleven, sometimes he comes off the bench.

Ethan Bruchez Date of birth: 07.04.2008 (17)

Position: Midfield

Club: FC Lausanne-Sport Show more

Leonit Ibraimov

So far this season, he has made seven appearances for St.Gallen U21 and scored three goals. He made his Super League debut in May 2025 - but has yet to play any more minutes with the professionals. He is currently mostly just a substitute in the U17 national team.

Leonit Ibraimov Date of birth: 16.06.2008 (17)

Position: Midfield

Club: FC St.Gallen U21 Show more

Nico Lazri

Lazri made 11 appearances for FCL U21 this season, scoring 3 goals and setting up one - he was sent off once with a yellow card. In the junior national team, he usually plays in defensive midfield.

Nico Lazri Date of birth: 29.01.2008 (17)

Position: Midfield

Club: FC Luzern U21 Show more

Mladen Mijajlovic

In the summer of 2025, Mladen Mijajlovic will move from Aarau to the U19s of SC Freiburg. There he scored three goals in ten games and set up just as many. He was named "Man of the Match" twice in the group stage of the World Cup. He is regarded as one of the great talents.

Mladen Mijajlovic Date of birth: 16.03.2008 (17)

Position: Midfield

Club: SC Freiburg U19 Show more

Jill Stiel

In August 2025, Jill Stiel, a nephew of goalkeeping legend Jörg Stiel, sits on the bench in a Super League match but does not make an appearance. In the U21s, however, he is regularly called upon and has already set up several goals.

Jill Stiel Date of birth: 01.05.2008 (17)

Position: Midfield

Club: FC Zurich U21 Show more

Jeremie Barererwa

Barererwa joined Lausanne's juniors in the summer of 2024 via the Stade Nyonnais youth team. There, the striker plays for the U19s, where he has impressed so much this season that he has already been allowed to play for the U21s in the Promotion League.

Jeremie Barererwa Date of birth: 01.10.2008 (17)

Position: Forward

Club: Lausanne U19 Show more

Giacomo Koloto

At the beginning of 2024, Koloto moved from FC Zurich's youth section to that of FC Basel. There he plays with the U21s in the Promotion League, where he has scored four times in nine games this season.

Giacomo Koloto Date of birth: 31.01.2008 (17)

Position: Forward

Club: FC Basel U21 Show more

Adrien Llukes

Llukes has been a youth player at FC Sion since 2021, but already has a professional contract. In mid-October, the 17-year-old celebrated his Super League debut in the draw against GC. He normally plays for the U21s in the 1st division Classic. This season, he has made four appearances and scored one goal.

Adrien Llukes Date of birth: 21.07.2008 (17)

Position: Forward

Club: FC Sion Show more

Nevio Scherrer

Scherrer came through the FC St.Gallen youth ranks and is currently playing in the Promotion League for the U21 side from eastern Switzerland. He has scored three goals in nine games this season. In the last World Cup group game, he kept the Swiss goal in the final minutes - because goalkeeper Pizarro had to come off injured and the Swiss substitution quota was exhausted.

Nevio Scherrer Date of birth: 08.04.2008 (17)

Position: Forward

Club: FC St.Gallen U21 Show more

Sandro Wyss

The 17-year-old striker for FC Luzern made his Super League debut this season in the 1-1 draw against Zurich in August. He made another appearance against Winterthur shortly before the U17 World Cup. Otherwise, Wyss, who came through FCL's junior section, plays in Lucerne's U21 team in the Promotion League. He has scored one goal in nine games this season.