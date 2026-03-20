Remo Freuler is in the quarter-finals of the Europa League with Bologna. sda

The Swiss teams have already all been eliminated in the preliminary round of the European competitions. Nevertheless, some legionnaires are also represented in the quarter-finals of the Europa Cup with their clubs.

Moritz Meister

No time? blue News summarizes for you Several Swiss internationals are in the quarter-finals of the Europa and Conference League with their clubs, including Betis Sevilla, Bologna and Freiburg.

Bologna prevailed in an Italian duel after extra time, Freiburg turned around a first-leg deficit and Nottingham took advantage of their opponents in a penalty shoot-out.

In the Conference League, Mainz 05 and AEK Athens are also represented by teams with Swiss participation who continue to dream of the title. Show more

Ricardo Rodriguez

The 135-time Swiss international is through to the quarter-finals of the Europa League with his club Betis Sevilla. After a convincing 4:0 victory in the second leg of the round of 16 against Panathinaikos Athens, the Spaniards will now face SC Braga from Portugal in the next round.

Remo Freuler and Simon Sohm

Two Nati players have made it through to the next round of the Europa League with FC Bologna. In the Italian duel with Roma, Bologna won through with Remo Freuler and Simon Sohm with a 4:3 victory after extra time. The pair can now look forward to a guest appearance at Aston Villa.

Johan Manzambi and Bruno Ogbus

After a 1-0 defeat in the first leg in Genk, SC Freiburg really turned up the heat in the second leg. The team of Johan Manzambi and Bruno Ogbus dispatched the Belgians 5:1 and will face Celta Vigo in the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

Dan Ndoye

The right-back was not only delighted to be called up to Murat Yakin's squad for the upcoming international matches on Thursday. He also made it through to the quarter-finals with his club Nottingham Forest. However, they needed a bit of luck and the inability of their Danish opponents Midtjylland. The Danes actually managed to concede three penalties in the penalty shoot-out and were thus beaten by the former European Cup winners.

Silvan Widmer

While Mainz 05 are fighting to avoid relegation in the Bundesliga, the team of coach Urs Fischer and national team defender Silvan Widmer can still dream of winning the Conference League. There, the carnival club awaits RC Strassbourg in the quarter-finals.

Dereck Kutesa

Former Basel, Lucerne, St. Gallen and Servette striker Dereck Kutesa can also still dream of winning the Conference League title. The 28-year-old is in the quarter-finals with Greek club AEK Athens. There they will face Rayo Vallecano.