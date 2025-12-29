Jonas Omlin went from captain to benchwarmer at Borussia Mönchengladbach. imago

blue Sport follows the performances of the Swiss mercenaries very closely. After the first half of the season, a transfer could be on the cards for one or two players.

Patrick Lämmle

Gladbach Jonas Omlin

Omlin once fought a duel with Gregor Kobel for the number 2 spot in the national team behind Yann Sommer. The 31-year-old is now far removed from the national team. He lost his regular place at Gladbach and was removed as captain. His contract still runs until 2027, but the time could be ripe for a move.

Freiburg Johan Manzambi

He is one of this season's shooting stars: Manzambi has scored 9 points in 22 competitive matches (4 goals, 5 assists) and has also put in strong performances for the national team. No wonder top clubs are taking notice of the 20-year-old. Napoli and Leverkusen, among others, are said to be keen on Manzambi. Will he take the next step this winter?

Freiburg Bruno Ifechukwu Ogbus

In 2022, the young central defender joined SC Freiburg's youth academy. Ogbus made his first appearances for the professionals at the start of last season, but since then the 20-year-old has been waiting for his next opportunity. He is a starter in the U21 national team. Will he now make the switch?

HSV Silvan Hefti

The St.Gallen native has been somewhat forgotten. He hasn't been in the HSV squad once in the Bundesliga this season - let alone made a single appearance. Four years ago, Hefti ventured abroad. Now, at the age of 28, he could possibly relaunch his career with a move back to Switzerland.

Stuttgart Leonidas Stergiou

A foot injury put him out of action at the start of the season. Stergiou has now been fit again for a few months, but often does not get a chance to play for Stuttgart. The defender only made one brief appearance in the cup at the beginning of December this season. A loan move for the second half of the season could help him get some match practice.

Sunderland Granit Xhaka

It was only last summer that the national team captain moved to Premier League promoted Sunderland - where he immediately became captain and leader. In November, the Italian sports newspaper "Tuttosport" reported that Juventus Turin were very interested in a January transfer for Xhaka and that he was at the top of Juve's wish list. However, it is highly questionable whether Xhaka actually wants to move on again.

Valencia Eray Cömert

Cömert is no more than a supplementary player at Valencia and has therefore been waiting for a national team call-up for some time. If he wants to be of interest to Murat Yakin again before the World Cup, he will probably have to make a move.

AS Monaco Philipp Köhn

Lukas Hradecky was put in front of him in the summer. The latter was injured in the meantime, but is now fit again and has pushed Köhn back onto the bench. The 27-year-old is too good for the bench and should probably leave despite having a contract until 2028.

Marseille Ulisses Garcia

Two years have passed since his move to Marseille. After regularly featuring in the starting eleven last season, Garcia has mostly been on the bench this season. Most recently, the 29-year-old has not even made it onto the scoresheet three times in a row.