Nick Woltemade from Germany celebrates a goal in the preliminary round of the U21 European Championship.

Young, fast, dangerous: these 14 talents have really delivered in 2024/25 - and are in action at the U21 European Championship in Slovakia.

⚡ Geovany Quenda (18, Portugal, Sporting CP)

In Sporting's second team, Quenda dominated League 3 with 14 goals in 23 games. He was also called up to the professional squad several times. The tricky winger is regarded as one of the most exciting talents in the Portuguese youth ranks.

With two goals and an assist in just 105 minutes of playing time, Quenda is showing his efficiency. The winger brings pace and creativity to the Portuguese game. KEYSTONE

🛡️ Castello Lukeba (22, France, RB Leipzig)

Lukeba was a fixture at the heart of Leipzig's defense. In his second Bundesliga season, he impressed with his pace, anticipation and build-up play. With over 40 competitive matches at international and national level, he has long been one of the top central defenders of his generation.

The central defender impresses with his strength in tackles and game intelligence. With a pass rate of 90 percent, he is a reliable build-up player in the French defense. Jan Woitas/dpa

Nick Woltemade (23, Germany, VfB Stuttgart)

Woltemade moved from Werder Bremen to VfB Stuttgart in the summer of 2024 - a smart move. He flourished in the Bundesliga, scoring nine goals and setting up six more. Above all, his physical presence in the penalty area and his good positional play make him a classic nine-man with potential for higher tasks.

With four goals and two assists in the first two games, Woltemade is the tournament's top scorer. His physical presence and finishing power make him a key player in the German offense. Arne Dedert/dpa

Ethan Nwaneri (18, England, Arsenal)

Despite his young age, Nwaneri made several brief appearances in the Premier League under Mikel Arteta. He was dominant at U21 level and with the Arsenal juniors: twelve goals and eight assists in 19 games. He is regarded as an exceptional talent who should soon make the leap into the first team on a permanent basis.

The youngest player in the England squad impresses with his intelligence and technique. He has already gained valuable experience in the Premier League and is regarded as one of England's biggest talents. Ian Walton/AP/dpa

⚡️ Rodrigo Gomes (21, Portugal, Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Rodrigo Gomes returned to Wolverhampton Wanderers after a strong loan season at Braga and got his first real Premier League chance under the new manager. In 18 appearances, he scored two goals and provided three assists. His pace and versatility on both wings make him an interesting option for the future.

The Wolverhampton Wanderers winger brings dynamism and versatility to the Portuguese U21 side. With his experience from the Premier League and a market value of 15 million euros, he is an important part of the team. KEYSTONE

🎯 Mathys Tel (20, France, Tottenham Hotspur)

After moving from Bayern to Tottenham, Tel quickly adapted to the Premier League pace. As a variable attacking player, he scored six goals in 34 appearances. His pace and goalscoring ability mean that Tottenham are keen to develop him further.

The striker, who recently moved to Tottenham from Bayern Munich, brings dynamism and goalscoring ability. With one goal and eight assists in two games, he shows his attacking qualities. Martin Medòanský/TASR/dpa

🎩 Adam Karabec (23, Czech Republic, Hamburger SV / loan from Sparta Prague)

Karabec moved from Sparta Prague to HSV on loan in the summer, where he quickly played his way into the starting eleven. In the 2nd Bundesliga, he was active as a playmaker and scored five goals in 29 appearances. His vision and technique made him one of the most eye-catching central midfielders in the league.

The attacking midfielder, currently on loan from Hamburger SV, is a key player for the Czech U21s. Despite a defeat in the opening game against England, he remains a beacon of hope for his team. Marcus Brandt/dpa

🛡️ Jean-Mattéo Bahoya (20, France, Eintracht Frankfurt)

Bahoya impressed in his first Bundesliga season with his pace, dribbling and attacking drive. He featured regularly for Eintracht Frankfurt, both as a substitute and in the starting eleven. In 26 competitive matches, he contributed three goals and four assists - a strong debut year in Germany.

The Eintracht Frankfurt winger brings pace and technique to the French U21 side. With his experience from the Bundesliga and a market value of 17 million euros, he is one of his team's most valuable players. KEYSTONE

Jesús Rodríguez (19, Spain, Real Betis)

Rodríguez has developed into a reliable rotation player at Real Betis. The nimble winger made over 20 appearances in La Liga - mainly as a substitute - and scored two goals. His style of play is characterized by directness and courage, which makes him a popular young talent at Sevilla.

The young Real Betis winger established himself in the first team in the 2024/25 season with 21 appearances and 2 goals. At the U21 European Championships, he showed a passing accuracy of 82% and brought a breath of fresh air to the Spaniards' attack. KEYSTONE

🧱 Jorrel Hato (19, Netherlands, Ajax Amsterdam)

Hato was indispensable in the Eredivisie: as a left-sided central defender, he led Ajax through a turbulent season with consistency and maturity that you would hardly expect from a 19-year-old. 32 appearances, 31 of them as a starting player, and captain of the U19s - Hato has long been on the radar of top European clubs.

As vice-captain of the Netherlands, Hato impresses with a pass rate of 95% and defensive stability. His performances in the Eredivisie have already attracted the interest of major clubs. KEYSTONE

Harvey Elliott (22, England, Liverpool FC)

Elliott was a regular on the pitch for Liverpool in all three competitions. He scored eight times in the Premier League (3 goals, 5 assists) and proved to be particularly mature in his interplay with the attacking players. His overview in midfield makes him an important squad player for Arne Slot.

Elliott brings experience from over 140 games for Liverpool. In the tournament, he acts as a creative playmaker and provides structure in the English midfield. John Walton/PA Wire/dpa

Conrad Harder (20, Denmark, Sporting CP)

Harder had a strong season at Sporting and shone as an assist provider in particular: 16 assists in the league and cup speak for themselves. As a winger with an eye for goal, he is attracting interest from major Premier League clubs - including Chelsea and Man United.

Top performance from the Dane KEYSTONE

🧠 Ian Maatsen (23, Netherlands, Aston Villa)

Maatsen moved permanently from Chelsea to Aston Villa in the winter and became a regular there. The speedy left-back brought stability to the defense of Unai Emery's team and was also dangerous offensively with four assists. His running power and crossing ability make him a modern weapon on the wing.

The left-back impresses with his offensive drive and defensive stability. His performances in the Premier League make him an important part of the Dutch U21 team. Imago

🎥 Wilfried Gnonto (21, Italy, Leeds United)

After relegation from the Premier League last year, Gnonto stayed with Leeds and played a strong Championship season. With ten goals and seven assists in 35 games, he was one of the most eye-catching players. His dynamism and courage in one-on-one situations make the ex-FCZ player a beacon of hope for Italy's offense.

Ex-FCZ striker Gnonto brings experience from the senior national team and is known for his speed and dribbling ability. He has established himself as a key player at Leeds United. Getty

