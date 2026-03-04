VfL Wolfsburg are threatened with their first relegation from the Bundesliga. Swen Pförtner/dpa

The top European leagues are slowly entering the decisive phase. It is not only the battle for the championship and the European places that is causing tension. The relegation battle is also causing beads of sweat on the foreheads of many fans. Especially as some top-class teams have surprisingly found themselves in the depths of their leagues.

Moritz Meister

No time? blue News summarizes for you The next coaching change is on the horizon in Wolfsburg

Igor Tudor sees many problems at Tottenham Hotspur

Florence in relegation battle despite international experience

Cömert and Ugrinics Valencia gain some breathing space Show more

VfL Wolfsburg

German champions in 2008/09, DFB Cup winners in 2014/15, regular participants in European competitions and one of the most expensive squads in the Bundesliga. VfL Wolfsburg is deep in the relegation battle. After the clear 4-0 defeat at VfB Stuttgart at the weekend, Daniel Bauer's team is in second-last place in the table.

«We have intensively discussed and analyzed the overall situation» Sportchef Peter Christiansen

Bauer has been criticized not least because of the lack of success, but the novice coach is currently allowed to continue. Head of sport Peter Christiansen commented as follows on Monday: "We have intensively discussed and analyzed the overall situation. We came to the conclusion that we are drawing the right conclusions together with Daniel Bauer and his coaching team in order to be successful against HSV."

However, names of possible successors are already circulating around the "Wolves". And they are likely to bring back memories of glorious times for the fans. According to "NDR ", Felix Magath is said to be interested in returning to Wolfsburg. The former champions' coach also has an advocate on the club's supervisory board in the form of former international goalkeeper Diego Benaglio. In addition to Magath, who saved the club from relegation in the 2010/11 season, Dieter Hecking has also been linked with a return to the Autostadt. Hecking led VfL to DFB Cup victory in 2015, but failed to keep Bochum in the Bundesliga last season. Nevertheless, according to "Kicker ", he is considered a hot candidate to prevent the first relegation in Wolfsburg's club history.

Tottenham Hotspur

After years of failure, the Spurs fans finally had something to celebrate. By winning the Europa League, Tottenham were able to compensate for their poor season in the league. Nevertheless, they parted company with Ange Postecoglou at the end of the season. However, his successor Thomas Frank was also unable to turn things around despite high transfer spending.

Igor Tudor is supposed to save Tottenham Hotspur from relegation. (archive picture) Manu Fernandez/AP/dpa

The team from north London may be in the last 16 of the Champions League, but they are in a relegation battle in the league. A new coach, Igor Tudor, has recently returned to the sidelines to save the team from relegation. However, the Croatian himself had to admit after the last few games: "The team has a lot of problems at the moment." Spurs are currently just four points clear of the first relegation spot.

«The team has a lot of problems at the moment» Igor Tudor

AC Florence

The two-time Italian champions from Florence reached the final of the Conference League in 2023 and 2024. The team currently has just 24 points after 27 rounds, which is just as many as Lecce, who occupy the first relegation spot.

The club from Tuscany has a number of top players under contract. Goalkeeper David de Gea, left-back Robin Gosens and center-forward Moise Kean have made 113 Champions League appearances between them. However, coach Paolo Vanoli's men rarely show this class in the domestic Serie A. At least Fiorentina have recovered somewhat - the Tuscans were still bottom of the Serie A table after 17 matchdays with just one win.

And in European terms, Florence can dream of reaching the Conference League final again this year. The Italians are through to the round of 16 and will face Poland's Raków Częstochowa.

Valencia

The club of the two national team players Eray Cömert and Filip Ugrinic has gained some breathing space in the LaLiga relegation battle thanks to victories in recent weeks. However, with twelve rounds still to go, Valencia cannot rest on their current five-point cushion to the first relegation place.

The club reached the final of the Champions League in 2000 and 2001, but lost out to Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. Valencia last competed in the top flight in the 2019/20 season.