Anyone hoping to advance past the group stage of this World Cup should be well-versed in mathematics. The new format of this expanded tournament stipulates that, in addition to all the winners and runners-up from the twelve groups, the top eight third-place finishers will also advance.

Six points are required

However, the teams that can secure a spot in the knockout round on the second matchday of the World Cup don’t want to do the math—they want clarity as soon as possible. To guarantee qualification after two games, a team must earn the maximum of six points. Side note: In the event of a tie on points, head-to-head results take precedence over goal difference. After head-to-head results and goal difference, the number of goals scored is the next criterion. Finally, the Fair Play ranking would be considered, and the FIFA World Ranking would serve as the last criterion.

The teams that can secure their spot in the Round of 16 early are Mexico, South Korea (both in Group A), Scotland (Group C), the U.S., Australia (both in Group D), Germany and Ivory Coast (both in Group E), Sweden (Group F), France and Norway (both in Group I), Argentina and Austria (both in Group J), Colombia (Group K), as well as England and Ghana (both in Group L).

Who could be eliminated?

Under certain circumstances, teams with zero points could be eliminated as early as their second matchday if they suffer a second loss. This could happen to the Czech Republic, South Africa (both in Group A), Haiti (Group C), Turkey, Paraguay (both in Group D), Ecuador, Curaçao (both in Group E), Tunisia (Group F), Algeria, Jordan (both in Group J), Uzbekistan (Group K), as well as Croatia and Panama (both in Group L).