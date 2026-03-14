Elmin Rastoder and Fabio Fehr were once discarded by GC, while Jan Bamert was sold to Sion by the record champions at the age of 19. The three Zurich players are leaders with Thun and are brimming with confidence ahead of the clash against GC.

Michael Wegmann

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Thun has been unbeaten for twelve games. And if the Thun Express keeps rolling like this, it could secure the championship title as early as April 4.

Three former GC boys - Jan Bamert, Fabio Fehr and Elmin Rastoder - are currently contributing to the euphoria at the promoted team from the Bernese Oberland.

Like the entire Thun team, the three Zurich players are brimming with self-confidence. Rastoder: "I always knew what I could do. Now I'm showing it too."

You can follow the match between Thun and GC live on blue News in the ticker or on TV on blue Sport at 6 p.m. on Saturday. Show more

Eleven wins, one draw! FC Thun have been unbeaten for twelve games in a row. If the express from the Bernese Oberland continues to roll through Switzerland like this, FC Thun could already be crowned champions on April 4.

To do so, they need a win today in the Stockhorn Arena. It will be sold out for the fourth time in a row. Right in the middle of the Thun euphoria are three former GC boys: Jan Bamert (28), Fabio Fehr (26) and Elmin Rastoder (24). "It's difficult for the other teams to get anything against us because we come onto the pitch full of energy and self-confidence," says Fehr.

Fehr only played seven minutes in the Super League for GC

But even if you are sitting on the leader's throne, the game against the youth club remains special. "I did all my youth training at GC, got my first professional minutes there and developed further. It was a great time," says Fehr.

The right-back did not make his mark. After 7 minutes in the Super League and a few more in the Challenge League, he was loaned out, first to Schaffhausen and then to Vaduz. He has been in the Bernese Oberland since summer 24.

Rastoder had a similar experience: "GC was my club, even as a boy I went to the Letzigrund." After 11 partial appearances for the first team, the center forward was deemed not good enough and was first loaned out to Vaduz and then to Thun. "It wasn't enough for me back then, I didn't get enough playing minutes." In contrast to GC, however, he never doubted himself, says Rastoder: "I always knew what I could do. Now I show it too."

And how he shows it: With 11 goals, Rastoder, who was once dropped by GC, is now the leader's top scorer. "That makes me happy, of course," he says.

Rastoder also wants to score goals against youth club GC

Bamert was sold to FC Sion in the summer of 2017 after one and a half years in the GC first team, and he has fond memories of his time in Zurich. "We had great players at GC back then. Like Vero Salatic, Philippe Senderos and Kim Källström. There were some players who impressed me."

Once discarded by the record champions, now on course for the title with Thun. Rastoder ahead of the clash against his boyhood club: "I'm happy when I score goals. I'm a striker and I'm measured by my goals. We go into every game to win it."

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