Can plan for European competition next season: Loris Benito. KEYSTONE

FC Biel fails to cause a sensation in the cup final against the great FC Basel. Not only Basel, but also two rivals from the Super League were delighted to win the cup.

Jan Arnet

What a story it would have been if the club from the Promotion League had won the cup. The team from Biel would not only have lifted the trophy, but also participated in the European Cup next season as a third division team.

In the end, however, the clear favourites from Basel prevailed and at the same time gave three Super League rivals a present: BSC Young Boys, FC Lugano and FC Lausanne-Sport. blue Sport provides you with an overview of the Swiss teams that will be playing in Europe next season:

FC Basel (champions and cup winners)

Champions League: Play-offs Champions path Match dates: 19./20.8. and 27./28.8.2025

Draw: 4.8. 2025 Show more

FC Basel will enter the Champions League play-offs as Swiss champions and will have to survive a round against another European champion on their way to the league phase of the 2025/26 Champions League. The possible opponents are Bodø/Glimt, Copenhagen, Red Star Belgrade, Ferencváros and Celtic Glasgow. In the event of defeat, FCB will be in the league phase of the Europa League.

Servette (2nd place)

Champions League: 2nd round League path Match dates: 22/23.7. and 29/30.7.2025

Draw: 17/18.6.2025 Show more

Servette finished as runners-up in the last championship and can compete in the 2nd qualifying round of the Champions League. To reach the top flight, Geneva must survive three rounds. The possible opponents are Glasgow Rangers, FC Red Bull Salzburg and Viktoria Plzen. If they fail, Servette will continue in the Europa League qualifiers. If they lose there too, they will still have a chance of reaching the Conference League. In the worst-case scenario, Servette will come away empty-handed.

BSC Young Boys (3rd place)

Europa League: Play-offs Match dates: 21/28.8.2025

Draw: 4.8.2025 Show more

Young Boys are the big beneficiaries of Basel's Cup victory. By finishing third in the championship, they secured their place in the 2nd qualifying round of the Europa League. They are now playing in the Europa League play-offs and have already secured a place in the conference league phase.

FC Lugano (4th place)

Europa League: 2nd round Match dates: 24./31.7.2025

Draw: 17/18.6.2025 Show more

Because YB are in the play-offs, the Ticino side will move up and play in the Europa League instead of the qualifying phase of the Conference League. Lugano must survive three rounds to reach the league phase. The first hurdle is NK Celje, FC Utrecht, Banik Ostrava, Spartak Trnava or Hibernian. If they lose, the Luganesi will have one more chance in the qualifying phase of the Conference League.

FC Lausanne-Sport (5th place)

Conference League: 2nd round Match dates: 24./31.7.2025

Draw: 17/18.6.2025 Show more

Lausanne-Sport will also benefit from Basel's Cup victory. The Vaud side had missed out on a European Cup place by finishing fifth, but now have a chance thanks to FCB. They have to survive three rounds in the Conference League phase. Lausanne should still face a feasible opponent in the 2nd qualifying round.

FC Vaduz (Liechtenstein Cup winners)

Conference League: 2nd round Match dates: 24./31.7.2025

Draw: 17/18.6.2025 Show more

The team from the Swiss Challenge League won the Liechtenstein Cup for the 51st time in mid-May and is now in the 2nd qualifying round of the Conference League.

More videos from the department