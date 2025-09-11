Morocco star Hakim Ziyech is currently available on a free transfer. KEYSTONE

Not all players have found an employer this summer. Among the players without contracts are some well-known names. These include former national team stars and footballers with a history in the Super League.

Syl Battistuzzi

According to "transfermarkt", 26-year-old Japanese player Takehiro Tomiyasu is the most valuable player who is currently without a club. According to the portal, the former Arsenal defender has a market value of 18 million euros.

Sergio Reguilón is valued at six million euros. In return, you get a player with an impressive CV. The 28-year-old Spaniard's CV includes Tottenham, Manchester United, Atlético Madrid, Sevilla and Real Madrid.

In 2020, Chelsea transferred a good €40 million to Ajax Amsterdam for Moroccan international Hakim Ziyech (32). However, the tricky winger was unable to build on his previous performances with the Blues. He went to Galatasaray in 2023. This was followed by a move to Qatar to Al-Duhail in January 2025.

Juan Bernat, the favorite player of Bayern patron Uli Hoeness, played for Bayern Munich for four years (76 league games) before the left-back moved to Paris Saint-Germain in 2018. After five years in France, Bernat played for Benfica as well as Villarreal and Getafe in his home country. It remains to be seen where the 32-year-old will now move to.

Juan Bernat is currently without a club. KEYSTONE

Diego Costa played the majority of his career at Atlético Madrid and Chelsea. In 2021, the Brazilian-born player, who played for the Spanish national team, moved to Atlético Mineiro. After six months, he moved to Wolverhampton before the striker returned to his home country. He was first under contract with Botafogo, then Grêmio. The 36-year-old has been officially without a club since the start of 2025

Rui Patrício (37) played for Sporting Lisbon for twelve years (2006-2018). After a hooligan attack, he - along with other players - terminated his contract and moved to Wolverhampton Wanderers, who were promoted to the Premier League at the time. He later moved to AS Roma and, after three years in the Italian capital, joined Atalanta Bergamo in the summer of 2024. After six months, Portugal's long-serving international goalkeeper (108 caps) moved to Al-Ain in the United Arab Emirates.

Miralem Pjanić (35) has had an impressive career. The Bosnian, who also holds a Luxembourg passport, made his debut for Metz. He made his breakthrough at Olympique Lyon, followed by a move to AS Roma in 2016, before being lured by league rivals Juventus Turin. In 2020, FC Barcelona paid a whopping 60 million euros for him in a swap deal. However, the Catalans soon had no further use for him, and after a loan to Beşiktaş Istanbul, he moved to Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates. The elegant midfielder joined ZSKA Moscow in the summer of 2024.

Pjanic last played in Russia. IMAGO/SNA

Lorenzo Insigne (34) started his professional career at Napoli in 2009. In 2022, the tricky attacker moved to the MLS after 337 games (96 goals) for the southern Italian side. The 2021 European champion was signed to a four-year contract with Toronto FC for a whopping 15.4 million dollars - meaning Insigne also earned more than Xherdan Shaqiri, who earned around 8.15 million dollars with Chicago Fire. Only Lionel Messi was ahead of him. This summer, the contract was terminated "by mutual agreement".

Dimitri Payet (38) showed his class at Marseille and West Ham in particular. After two years on the island, however, Payet had had enough and forced his transfer back to the South of France. The 32-time French international refused to continue playing for West Ham despite his current contract. The midfielder cost the French club a record transfer fee of 30 million euros. After five and a half years (and a total of nine seasons for OM), he moved to Brazil to CR Vasco da Gama in the summer of 2023.

FC Barcelona paid Lyon almost 30 million euros for Samuel Umtiti (31) in 2016. Two years later, the Cameroon-born Frenchman received an early contract extension until 2023, with the Catalans increasing the buy-out clause to €500 million. However, the 2018 world champion then had a lot of bad luck with injuries and was sidelined. His career also failed to take off at Serie A promotion contenders Lecce (25 games) and Lille (13 games).

You might also be interested in this