The final matchday of the Champions League league phase promises to be exciting. Big teams have to tremble, only Arsenal and Bayern Munich already have their ticket to the round of 16 in the bag.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The eighth and final round of the league phase does not feature any big matches. But there is no shortage of excitement. Real Madrid are third with 15 points, Juventus Turin are fifteenth with three points less. There are also only three points between 6th and 18th place. The top eight go straight through to the round of 16, while the teams in positions 9 to 24 enter the play-offs (round of 16).

Napoli, PSG, Barcelona and ManCity under pressure

Italian champions Napoli (25th/8 points), for example, are outside the top 24 and are under pressure at home against Chelsea (8th/13). The game between defending champions Paris Saint-Germain (6th/13) and Newcastle United (7th/13), the club of injured Swiss Fabian Schär, will also be the focus of international interest on the final group matchday. The loser faces the play-off round, as do FC Barcelona (9th/13) and Manchester City (11th/13).

Swiss goalkeeper duel

In the duel between last year's finalists Inter Milan (14th/12th) and Borussia Dortmund (16th/11th), it is highly likely that at most one of the two teams will qualify directly for the round of 16. Inter have lost their last three matches in the Champions League, while BVB have picked up just one point from their last encounters with Bodö/Glimt and Tottenham. Dortmund have the fourth-best goal tally with 19 goals, but Niko Kovac's side, who will be without Marcel Sabitzer, Niklas Süle and on-loan Chelsea player Aaron Anselmino on Wednesday, have also conceded 14 goals.

The play-off round matches will be drawn on Friday at UEFA headquarters in Nyon. They will be played on February 17/18 and 24/25. The final will take place on May 30 in Budapest.