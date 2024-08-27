YB go into Tuesday's second leg against Galatasaray with a 3:2 lead from the home game. A starting position that is not unfamiliar to the Bernese. A look back at the Champions League play-offs so far.

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Tuesday, YB will play Galatasaray Istanbul away for a place in the group stage of the Champions League. YB won the first leg in the Wankdorf 3:2.

Since 2010, the Young Boys have contested seven matches for a place in Europe's top flight. Three times they were successful, four times not.

YB have not lost any of their last nine play-off matches. If this series against Galatasaray is not broken, YB will play in the top flight.

2010: No chance in London

Opponent: Tottenham; first leg: 3:2

In the first play-off 14 years ago against Tottenham, YB travelled to the away leg with a 3-2 win. At White Hart Lane in London, however, the hopes of the Bernese were quickly dashed when Peter Crouch scored with a header in the 5th minute. The English two-meter striker would score two more goals before the end. YB, with Christoph Spycher and David Degen in the starting line-up and Vladimir Petkovic as coach, had no chance in the 4-0 defeat and clearly missed out on following Basel, who had been successful 24 hours earlier, into the Champions League.

No defense: Peter Crouch takes off and nods in for Tottenham. Picture: Keystone

2016: Disgraceful in Mönchengladbach

Opponent: Borussia Mönchengladbach; first leg: 1:3

The YB fans traveled to Mönchengladbach for the play-off second leg in 2016 with much less hope than six years previously. The Germans, who started with Yann Sommer in goal and Nico Elvedi in defense, played freely thanks to the 3:1 win in Bern's Wankdorf and put on a gala performance at Borussia-Park. Thanks in part to three goals from ex-FCZ striker Raffael, the home side dismantled the Bernese team under coach Adi Hüter and won 6:1.

Mönchengladbach's Raffael scores the 1:0 against YB. Picture: Keystone

2017: Disappointed in Moscow

Opponent: ZSKA Moscow; first leg: 0:1

All good things come in threes? Unfortunately not. After a bitter 1-0 defeat at home to ZSKA Moscow thanks to a late own goal from Kasim Adams, YB will be looking to secure their first ever appearance in the Champions League group stage with an away win. In the Russian capital, however, there was no sign of the dominant performance of the previous week. In the first half, the Bernese did not score a single goal, while ZSKA took the lead shortly before the break. After just over an hour, the Russians deservedly increased their lead to 2:0 and easily held on to it.

Coach Adi Hütter and unlucky Kasim Adams Nuhu are disappointed after the first leg defeat. Picture: Imago

2018: Euphoric in Zagreb

Opponent: Dinamo Zagreb; first leg: 1:1

For the first time, Young Boys took part in the Champions League qualifiers as Swiss champions. But the play-off duel seemed to follow the familiar pattern again. An early goal from former GC player Izet Hajrovic gave Dinamo a long 1-0 lead in the second leg in front of their own fans. Meanwhile, YB, under new coach Gerardo Seoane, generated hardly any goalscoring threat and lost Miralem Sulejmani to injury in the 55th minute. There were few signs of a Bernese success until Roger Assalé, who came on as a substitute for Sulejmani, won a penalty, which Guillaume Hoarau converted. Just over two minutes later, Hoarau rose high after a corner kick to make it 2:1 for Bern. YB finally qualified for the top flight, where they will face Manchester United, Juventus Turin and Valencia.

2019: Ineffective in Belgrade

Opponent: Red Star Belgrade; first leg: 2:2

In Belgrade, the away rule, which was abolished two years later, proved to be YB's undoing. The 1:1 equalizer in the 82nd minute through an own goal by the Serbs was not enough after the 2:2 in the first leg. Bitter for the Bernese, who had had a clear advantage in chances, especially in the first leg at home in Wankdorf. In the Serbian capital, the attacking trio of Roger Assalé, Jean-Pierre Nsame and Moumi Ngamaleu were unable to find a way to beat Canadian international goalkeeper Milan Borjan.

Disappointment for Guillaume Hoarau and Co.: Due to the now abolished away goals rule, YB missed out on a place in the group stage of the Champions League. KEYSTONE

2021: Courageous in Budapest

Opponent: Ferencvaros; first leg: 3:2

For the second time since 2010, YB went into the play-off second leg with a 3-2 win. The game against Ferencvaros in Budapest was up and down. The Hungarians quickly found an answer to Cédric Zesiger's early lead and turned the game around by the 27th minute. In the second half, it was Christian Fassnacht who made it 2:2 and put YB on course. Shortly afterwards, the home team found themselves short-handed after a yellow card and were unable to get back into the game despite having a penalty saved. Felix Mambimbi scored in stoppage time to make it 3:2 and YB celebrated their second appearance in the group stage of the Champions League. There, the team coached by David Wagner will once again face Manchester United as well as Villarreal and Atalanta Bergamo.

The YB players celebrate reaching the group stage of the Champions League. Picture: Keystone

2023: Happy in Bern

Opponent: Maccabi Haifa; first leg: 0:0

After six second legs on foreign soil, the 2023 play-off will be decided in the Wankdorf for the first time. The starting position against Maccabi Haifa is good with the goalless draw from the first leg, and this time YB and coach Raphael Wicky can also count on the necessary luck. The Bernese took a 2-0 lead with a double strike within five minutes, while the Israelis failed to score twice from the edge of the goal. It was the same picture in the second half: YB increased the lead to 3:0, while Haifa scored a third time only to hit the aluminum. Thanks to the necessary efficiency, the Bernese reached the Champions League for the third time and will play against Manchester City, RB Leipzig and Red Star Belgrade.

Conclusion: YB has a good chance

Since 2010, Young Boys have contested seven matches for a place in Europe's top flight. Three times they have been successful, four times not. However, the trend is pointing upwards. The Bernese have a lot of experience with return matches on foreign soil. After some initial uncertainty, they recently performed with the confidence of serial champions. YB have been unbeaten at home and away in the Champions League play-offs since 2018. If that remains the case in Istanbul, the club from Bern will advance to the group and league stages of the Champions League for the fourth time on Tuesday.

Highlights from the first leg of the play-off

