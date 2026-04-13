The first female head coach in the men's Bundesliga 1: Marie-Louise Eta. (archive picture) Jan Woitas/dpa

Pioneering women like Marie-Louise Eta and Megan Rapinoe will not be stopped in male-dominated football - not even by hatred and malice. The hurdles they have to overcome.

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On Saturday, Marie-Louise Eta (34) will make Bundesliga history: she is the first female head coach of a men's team. Her promotion at 1. FC Union Berlin marks a milestone in male-dominated professional football. The former German international joins a growing number of women who are doing pioneering work. An overview of key female pioneers.

Nicole Petignat

On May 30, 1999, Nicole Petignat became the first woman to referee in Switzerland's top men's league. The Jura native, who retired in 2008 at the age of 42, refereed a total of 102 matches in the National League A and Super League. On August 14, 2003, she also became the first woman to referee a men's UEFA Cup match. She was also entrusted with two major women's finals at the 1999 World Cup and the 2001 European Championship.

Referee Nicole Petignat. KEYSTONE

Esther Staubli

Staubli's career is full of highlights. She held FIFA status for 19 years and was called up for two Olympic Games as well as three World Cups and three European Championships. In 2017, she refereed the European Championship final between the Netherlands and Denmark. In the Champions League, she refereed the final twice.

In recent years, she has also become a pioneer in refereeing: In 2023, she was the first Swiss woman to referee an A international men's match between Azerbaijan and Sweden. In the men's Super League, she has officiated 28 times in the last two and a half years. At the age of 44, the Bernese player announced her retirement.

Esther Staubli with Inter Miami star Luis Suarez, KEYSTONE

Désirée Grundbacher

The 42-year-old never had the chance to take part in a major tournament as a player, although she played 13 international matches for the national team. She has also refereed Super League matches since 2024.

Désirée Grundbacher then followed in the footsteps of Nicole Petignat and Esther Staubli, the other two Swiss women to referee at a European Championship final round, at the 2025 European Championship at home.

Referee Désirée Grundbacher. sda

Bibiana Steinhaus-Webb

In 2017, Bibiana Steinhaus-Webb was the first woman to referee a match in the men's Bundesliga. "I only ever wanted to be judged on performance," emphasized the 47-year-old, who ended her career as a referee in 2021. Steinhaus-Webb refereed a total of 23 games in the top flight and 92 in the Bundesliga 2 during her career. She was named world referee four times. She was also the first woman to referee both the final of a women's World Cup and the final of a women's Olympic football tournament.

A pioneer among female referees: Bibiana Steinhaus-Webb. (archive picture) Sven Hoppe/dpa

Megan Rapinoe

The US-American was not only a national player, but also an activist and strong voice off the pitch. The former Ballon d'Or winner repeatedly fought against sexism, homophobia and racism during her career and did not shy away from confrontation with US President Donald Trump. "As I got older, I realized how powerful a voice can be," the former captain of the US team once said. Rapinoe openly admitted her homosexuality in 2012.

Megan Rapinoe has won many trophies.

Tatjana Haenni

Tatjana Haenni has been the CEO of RB Leipzig since January and is currently the only woman at the helm of a Bundesliga club. Haenni was a Swiss international and also worked as a coach. She has been one of the major driving forces in women's football for years. She held positions of responsibility at UEFA and FIFA, as well as sports director in the US women's league NWSL. Haenni also helped organize the 2011 Women's World Cup in Germany. In addition, the 59-year-old was the first woman to be appointed to the executive board of the Swiss Football Association.

Claudia Neumann

The ZDF sports reporter made television history in 2016 as the first woman to sit at the microphone during a German men's European Championship match. In the years that followed, she commentated on World Cup matches and the men's Champions League final in 2023. She was repeatedly the victim of sexist insults and was showered with malice and criticism online. ZDF even switched off the commentary function on social media at times. "We're talking about social problems here: Hate on the net, misogyny, the aggressive interaction with each other that we have almost become accustomed to," Neumann once said in an interview with "teleschau".

Presenter Claudia Neumann regularly has to put up with sexist comments. (archive picture) Christian Charisius/dpa

Inka Grings

In April 2019, Grings took over the then West Regional League club SV Straelen in the relegation battle - becoming the first woman to coach a team from one of the top four men's leagues in Germany. She was relegated with the club and promptly promoted again. Grings then left the club for an adventure abroad.

Grings became coach of FC Zurich's women's team in 2021 and won the double the following season. Thanks to her successes, the German recommended herself for higher tasks and took over the reins of the Swiss women's national team in 2023. She coached the team for 14 games, during which Switzerland only managed one win - and was sacked after less than a year. Most recently, the 47-year-old coached the Belgian club YLA.

Inka Grings. KEYSTONE

Sabrina Wittmann

Sabrina Wittmann made German football history in 2024 when she was promoted to interim and later head coach. It was a "backpack", the first female coach in German men's professional football recently said in a podcast. "It was a bit heavier than I would have thought, to be honest." But Wittmann prevailed. In January 2026, she received the DFB Pro License from the German Football Association after a training course. Ingolstadt extended Wittmann's contract in March.

Sabrina Wittmann recently extended her contract with third-division football club Ingolstadt. (archive picture) Robert Michael/dpa

More examples from other sports

Simona De Silvestro

Simona De Silvestro made a name for herself in motorsport. The Zurich native launched her career in America via kart racing in the Atlantic Championship and the IndyCar series.

In 2024, the Swiss-Italian dual national wanted to obtain her super license as an "affiliated" driver for Team Sauber in order to have the option of sitting in a Formula 1 cockpit in the future. In the end, the plan failed - Formula 1 must continue to wait for the first race outing by a woman since 1976.

Simona de Silvestro. IMAGO/Andreas Beil

At the age of 34, she switched from the tires to the skids to fulfill her childhood dream of competing in the Olympics. And the former car racer represented Italy in bobsleigh at the Winter Games in Milan-Cortina, finishing 23rd in both the monobob and the two-man event.

Florence Schelling

Florence Schelling, who won bronze with the national field hockey team at both the 2012 World Championships and the 2014 Olympic Games in Sochi, was briefly head coach of the U18 women's national team after the end of her active career (2018). Outside of ice hockey, Florence Schelling completed a master's degree in business administration and in spring 2020, the Zurich native, who was a world-class goalie, became Head of Sport at SC Bern.

Florence Schelling in fall 2020 after her appointment as head of sports at SC Bern sda

For the first time in the men's domain of ice hockey, a woman was in charge of the sports department of a professional team. After just one year, the Zurich native had to leave the club again due to personnel changes. In 2022, she narrowly missed out on election to the IOC Athletes' Commission. Schelling now works as a mental coach and recently became a mother.