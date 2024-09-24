Both have already played for the national team: Marion Rey in a duel against YB shooting star Naomi Luyet. Picture: Imago

With a view to the 2025 European Championships at home, blue Sport is keeping a close eye on the performances of Switzerland's best female footballers at home and abroad. Here you can find out who is doing well and who is still struggling.

Patrick Lämmle

In the first part, blue News took a close look at the players playing abroad, while the second part focuses on the best female footballers in the Swiss Super League - including several promising talents.

Form check of the national team players - and those who could soon become one

Naomi Luyet (Young Boys): Last Saturday, Naomi Luyet scored three goals before the break on her way to a 7-1 away win against Thun. After six rounds, the 18-year-old, who made her first appearance for the national team in June and has since played in three international matches (1 assist), now has five league goals.

Stéphanie Waeber (Young Boys): The 23-year-old midfielder is a set piece at YB and shone against Thun at the weekend with a brace. In the first round, she had already given the Bernese team the lead in the 2-1 defeat away in Basel. She played 26 international matches for the junior teams, but that was a while ago. It remains to be seen whether she can also be recommended for higher tasks.

Iman Beney (Young Boys): Ahead of the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, Inka Grings pulls a 16-year-old YB player out of the hat. Even before the squad was announced, Beney made a great debut and set up a goal after coming on as a substitute. Nati star Ramona Bachmann was amazed after the game: "She was really outstanding, she brought dynamism and drive. If she continues like that, she has a great future ahead of her."

Beney was eventually rewarded with a World Cup call-up, but tore a cruciate ligament in national team training before the final test match against Morocco. The super talent, who was about to take the hearts of Swiss football fans by storm, was abruptly thrown off track and missed not only the World Cup but also the entire 2023/24 season. The now 18-year-old is now back, however, and was given a run-out in five of the six championship matches, playing through twice. She did not score in the 7-1 win against Thun, but the week before she scored against Aarau to make the final score 2-0. It is quite possible that she will soon be a topic of discussion again in the national team.

Laura Felber (Servette): On Saturday, Felber was one of only two Swiss players to make the starting eleven for Geneva in their 2-0 away win in Lucerne. It was only her second appearance in the starting eleven this season; the 23-year-old did not feature in the Champions League qualifiers, in which Servette ultimately lost to AS Roma in the third round. Although she has been called up for the national team from time to time since September 2022, she has only played twice and has a total of 24 minutes in the national team jersey. Although she made the squad for the World Cup, she was never called up for the entire tournament.

Sandrine Mauron (Servette): The 27-year-old has already played 40 international matches, 26 times in the starting eleven. Mauron is a regular for Servette. Three days after the defeat against AS Roma in the Champions League qualifiers, however, she was absent against Luzern at the weekend. She scored her only goal of the season so far in the 3-0 win against YB in the third round. However, Mauron is more of a pacemaker in midfield than a prolific scorer.

Servette veteran Sandrine Mauron in a duel with YB talent Iman Beney. Picture: Keystone

Noemi Benz (FC Zurich): The 20-year-old is FCZ's regular goalkeeper. In the first six rounds, she has conceded five goals and kept two clean sheets. She has made five appearances for the national team, most recently on February 23, 2024, but has not been called up since and has never played for the national team. In any case, she is unlikely to be more than a substitute goalkeeper in the national team in the near future.

Naomi Mégroz (FC Zurich): At the weekend, Mégroz was sent off with a red card in the 29th minute against St.Gallen (0:2). She had scored three goals in the previous five games. The 29-year-old defender made her debut for the national team back in 2017, but has only played 14 games in total, most of them coming off the bench. Mégroz last appeared for the national team on April 6, 2023. Pia Sundhage has also called up the FCZ player, but she has never featured so far.

Marion Rey (Basel): The 25-year-old moved from FC Basel to FCZ in the summer of 2022, but returned to her old club for the new season. She is set to play in defense for the ambitious Basel side. So far, she has played a total of 58 minutes in the national team, spread over six appearances. At the World Cup, she was only substituted against Norway (0:0) in the third minute of stoppage time to take some time off the clock. But Rey is much more than "just" an above-average talented footballer.

Coumba Sow (Basel): At FCB, the 51-time international (13 goals) is set in central midfield. In the first six rounds of the Super League, she has already scored two goals and set up three others. The 30-year-old has also played the full distance in four of six European Championship qualifiers and is a sure bet.

Noemi Ivelj (GC): The 17-year-old is set in midfield for the Hoppers. She scored one goal and set up two in the 8:1 away win against Thun. At the weekend in the 1-1 draw against Aarau, she failed to score, as she had done on the first four match days.

When she was called up for the national team last September, she could hardly believe it. She was learning voci when the phone suddenly rang. "My GC coach called me and asked me to check my voicemail. When I read the message, I just cried with joy," said the then 16-year-old Ivelj on SRF, describing the moment she found out she had been called up to the national team. Her debut under Inka Grings followed and in her first game under Pia Sundhage in February, she was substituted at the break and promptly scored her first goal. She has already played a total of five international matches.

Noemi Ivelj beams with Alisha Lehmann. Picture: Keystone

Geraldine Ess (GC): Following her move from St.Gallen to GC, the 22-year-old has scored four goals and set up one in three games. The former junior international has been absent from the Zurich squad for the last three games. Her performance in the 4:3 win against Lucerne was outstanding as she scored a hat-trick in the first half and then also set up the 4:0 after the break(highlights in the video).

Noémie Potier (GC): The 19-year-old moved to GC in the summer of 2023 from Yverdon, where she had already made her Super League debut as a 15-year-old. In her first season, she appeared in 15 games and provided two assists. In the new season, she is now set in the forward line and is putting in outstanding performances.

At the weekend, she scored the 1-0 in the disappointing 1-1 draw against Aarau, her third goal in six games, and has set up four others. She only failed to score in the derby against FCZ. It would come as no surprise if Sundhage were to reward the 20-time U19 international (6 goals) with a call-up to the national team in the near future.

Emanuela Pfister (GC): The 17-year-old striker with Brazilian roots already made her Super League debut in October 2022. Now she seems to be really taking off. In the first six rounds, she was always in the starting eleven and has already scored three goals. She has already played 13 games for the U17 national team, scoring five times.

Nadine Böhi (St.Gallen): The 20-year-old sat on the substitutes' bench as number 3 in each of the European Championship qualifiers under Sundhage. She is a regular starter for St.Gallen and has only conceded one goal in six games this season - you can't get off to a much better start as a goalkeeper. She has already played several international matches at junior level.

Larina Baumann (St.Gallen): The 26-year-old made her debut in the national team under Pia Sundhage in May and immediately enjoyed full confidence and was allowed to start against Hungary (2:1 win). She also started in the return match against Hungary (0:1 defeat) and away in Turkey (2:0 win), before sitting on the bench against Azerbaijan (3:0 win). At St. Gallen, Baumann is already set on the left side of defense. On Saturday, St. Gallen toppled FCZ from the top of the table with a 2-0 away win and are now first in pursuit of Servette, who have taken over the lead.

Larina Baumann defends against Hungary's Fanni Nagy. Picture: Keystone

Yael Aeberhard (St.Gallen): The 20-year-old is usually in the starting eleven for St.Gallen and impresses as a midfielder with scoring qualities. After six rounds, she already has three goals and two assists to her name. She made one appearance for the U16 national team in May 2019, but has not played in any other youth national teams. However, she is now doing a lot of advertising on her own behalf and may soon be a candidate for the senior national team.

Sina Hauswirth (St.Gallen): The 20-year-old played as a right-back for Thun last season, but is now playing on the right wing following her move to St.Gallen. And she is doing a really good job. At the weekend, she scored her second goal of the season in the 2:0 away win against FCZ. St.Gallen had already won 1-0 against Servette in the first round, where she shone as the assist provider. Sina Hauswirth seems to be made for big games - of course there would be plenty of those in the national team too.

Caterina Tramezzani (Lucerne): The 19-year-old received a call-up for the Nati at the end of May, but then failed to make an appearance in the two European Championship qualifiers against Hungary. However, the FCL player on loan from YB is a permanent fixture at Lucerne. In the 2-0 defeat against Servette at the weekend, however, she was substituted in the 75th minute.

Lia Kamber (Lucerne): The 18-year-old made her debut for the Nati under Sundhage and has made two partial appearances so far. She signed a three-year contract in Basel in the summer, but will continue to play on loan at FC Lucerne for the time being. There she plays in midfield. Her start to the season has been disappointing with five defeats in six games. But that doesn't mean she has to worry about her future.

