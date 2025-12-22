Lucien Favre was not only a meticulous tactician, but also a quiet supporter of young talent. His former protégé Dani Gygax tells blue Sport how the Frenchman turned him into an international player.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lucien Favre has officially ended his coaching career and left a big mark on Swiss football with his retirement.

Former national team player Dani Gygax pays tribute to Favre as a decisive mentor who supported him at FC Zurich and shaped him both tactically and personally.

Gygax has fond memories of Favre's direct manner, his meticulous way of working and his keen sense of player development. Show more

Lucien Favre has had enough of life as a coach and has officially ended his career. The news of the Frenchman's retirement made big waves. For blue Sport expert Dani Gygax, it also brings back "many memories". Reason enough to talk to him about his former teacher.

"He was crucial for me in my development. I had my breakthrough at FCZ under him and was allowed to become an international before I went abroad," Gygax notes.

The now 44-year-old played 65 competitive matches under Favre's guidance. The way he worked was extremely important to him as a young player, Gygax emphasizes.

"He was someone who worked extremely meticulously. For me as a young player, it was important to take the next step. He was also someone who approached me spontaneously and asked what I was doing this afternoon. As a player, you always had plans," recalls Gygax. But so did Favre.

Gygax: "You simply took everything off his hands"

"It wasn't unusual for him to come onto the pitch with you on his own or maybe just do extra shifts with two or three players - take the time," he notes.

Lucien Favre has an immense knowledge of football - and was able to pass it on. Keystone

As a man, Favre was "extremely straightforward and direct". "He didn't try to beat around the bush, he confronted you with his opinions head-on," says Gygax.

With him as a right midfielder, Favre always attached great importance to Gygax having the game in front of him. "He always said: 'Go to the line, go to the line'. So that I always had space on the touchline," Gygax sums up, adding: "I was able to benefit greatly from him in terms of tactics and positional play."

The 35-time Swiss international admits that he often had a bit of nonsense in his head between training sessions. "Favre always had such a mischievous laugh. When he walked past me, he always said: 'You're not normal, you're not normal'."

But all the banter was only possible because they appreciated each other. "When you have a coach who encourages you like that," Gygax enthuses. Favre was not a man of big words. Sometimes he just gave you a smile or touched you on the arm." Favre didn't communicate much, but he still said a lot. "You just took everything from him. It was just fun to play under him," Gygax looks back.