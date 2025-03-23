Thiago Motta is no longer coach of Juventus Turin - Gallery Thiago Motta conceded a 3-0 defeat at Fiorentina in his last outing as Juventus coach Image: Keystone Igor Tudor takes over for Thiago Motta Image: Keystone Thiago Motta is no longer coach of Juventus Turin - Gallery Thiago Motta conceded a 3-0 defeat at Fiorentina in his last outing as Juventus coach Image: Keystone Igor Tudor takes over for Thiago Motta Image: Keystone

Juventus Turin are making a change of coach. Former Italian international Thiago Motta has to make way for Croatian Igor Tudor after nine months, the club announced.

Last season, the 42-year-old Motta had recommended himself for even higher tasks in Bologna. Under the former midfielder, FC Bologna, with its Swiss trio of Remo Freuler, Dan Ndoye and Michel Aebischer, surprisingly made it into the Champions League for the first time. Motta then took over from Massimiliano Allegri as Juve's hopeful.

Motta never really got going with record champions Juventus Turin, where he had signed a contract until the summer of 2027 last June. However, his dismissal was primarily due to the results of the last five weeks, in which his hopes of winning a title were dashed. Within a short space of time, the Bianconeri were defeated by PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League and Empoli in the Cup, and suffered two brutal defeats in the league (0:4 against Atalanta Bergamo and 0:3 in Florence).

Igor Tudor, who was assistant coach at Juventus Turin under Andrea Pirlo in the 2020/21 season, has signed until the end of the season for the time being. His task is clearly defined: The former defender, who most recently coached Olympique Marseille, Hellas Verona and Lazio Roma with varying degrees of success, is tasked with securing Juventus a top four place in Serie A and thus participation in the Champions League. The Turin side currently occupy 5th place, one point behind Bologna.