Thierno Barry recently returned from suspension with a brace. Keystone

Saint-Étienne are said to be keen on FCB striker Thierno Barry. However, a move to the Ligue 1 club is unlikely to materialize. However, Barry's goals at the start of the season could have sparked the interest of other clubs.

Jan Arnet

Rumors circulated at the weekend that Thierno Barry could leave FC Basel this summer. According to the portal "KMedia", his transfer to traditional French club AS Saint-Étienne was even imminent.

However, according to the French portal "Envertetcontretous", the transfer will not go ahead. According to the information, Barry has other ideas and could seek a move to a bigger club.

Staying in Basel still seems uncertain. Barry, who has scored four goals in his first two appearances of the season, may well have attracted the interest of other clubs. The "Basler Zeitung" also writes that "Barry no longer feels as comfortable in Basel as he did before".

Millar back in training

Meanwhile, Liam Millar has returned to training with the Bebbi. The Canadian, who last played in the Copa América and was on loan at English second division club Preston North End last season, could still leave the club. His contract in Basel runs until 2025, so if FCB still want to earn money with the 24-year-old, they would probably have to let him go this summer.