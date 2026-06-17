Thierry Henry and Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be rooting for Bosnia on Thursday evening. blue Sport/KI

Ahead of the Switzerland vs. Bosnia match, soccer legends Thierry Henry and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are making no secret of whose side they’re on.

Syl Battistuzzi

Bosnia received prominent support following its match against Canada. Both Thierry Henry and Zlatan Ibrahimovic spoke about their personal connections to Bosnia while appearing as soccer analysts for the U.S. network FOX.

“Bosnia managed to beat Italy—the celebrations in the country were incredible,” said Thierry Henry, adding, “Half of my children are of Bosnian descent—my wife is Bosnian.” The Frenchman (123 international appearances/51 goals) has three children with his long-time partner Andrea Rajacic, who is from the capital, Sarajevo. “I’ll be rooting for them,” he emphasized.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is also rooting for the Dragons: “Those are my father’s roots,” the Swede (122 international appearances/62 goals) emphasizes. “It’s a country with very proud people. I’m super happy for them. We’ll see a lot of people from Bosnia here, and an exciting team, too,” explains the 44-year-old.

Thierry Henry i Zlatan Ibrahimović podigli euforiju:

"I'm from Bosnia, take me to America..." pic.twitter.com/9JZOb9k3bo — Slobodna Bosna (@SlobodnaBosna) June 12, 2026

Ibra and Titi are, of course, also familiar with the viral song “I am from Bosnia, take me to America,” which they happily sing along to. Find out on Thursday at 9 p.m. on blue Sport whether Bosnia’s affection for the two soccer legends—Henry and Ibrahimovic played together 21 times for Barça during the 2009–10 season—will give them a boost against the Swiss national team.