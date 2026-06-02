Shock for Austria: Christoph Baumgartner will miss the World Cup after injuring his thigh. What does this mean for Ralf Rangnick's team in the group with Argentina?

Austria's national team will travel to the World Cup without RB Leipzig's Christoph Baumgartner. The Bundesliga professional suffered an injury to his right thigh during the warm-up before the test match against Tunisia (1:0) on Monday.

The ÖFB announced today that he has been ruled out of the finals in the USA, Mexico and Canada. Coach Ralf Rangnick's team will face Jordan, Argentina and Algeria in Group J. "This is of course very bitter news for Christoph and for us as a team. He is an important player and a central figure in our team," said Rangnick.

David Alaba, on the other hand, was substituted with a muscle strain. It remains to be seen who will be called up to replace Baumgartner.

Loss of a key player

Baumgartner had felt a twinge when shooting during the warm-up. Rangnick suspected a hip flexor injury after the game. An MRI examination has now shed light on the matter.

Austria have lost a key player in the 26-year-old. The attacking player has had a strong Bundesliga season with 13 goals and 9 assists.

The 58-time international had shone time and again in the national team, and Baumgartner holds the record for the fastest goal in men's international history. In March 2024, the ex-Hoffenheim player scored after 6.3 seconds against Slovakia.