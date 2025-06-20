The scavenger hunt in which the football association announces the squad for the home European Championships continues. On Sunday, five more players will be added to Pia Sundhage's squad for the time being. One of them is Alisha Lehmann.

Lehmann's name was emblazoned on the sail of a boat on Lake Zurich on Sunday. The nomination of the Swiss Instagram star in the service of Juventus Turin has been the subject of much speculation in recent weeks, as the Bernese player has been left out of coach Sundhage's squad several times in recent months.

Sandrine Mauron was "discovered" in Neuchâtel. Nadine Riesen, whose jersey was flown by drone to the pitch of her youth club FC Bühler, followed shortly afterwards. The spray-painted name of Alayah Pilgrim was discovered by passers-by on a footpath in Lugano. Noelle Maritz's jersey was spotted on a fountain on Bern's Münsterplatz.

In other locations from Geneva to Graubünden, all 23 players in the Swiss European Championship squad will be announced by Monday afternoon.