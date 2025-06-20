The Women's European Championship will take place in Switzerland from July 2 to 27. Preparations are in full swing. Here you can find the most important news about the national team.
All the news about the European Women's Championship
- The European Women's Football Championship will take place in Switzerland from July 2 to 27. blue Sport is following the national team up close. You can find all the news and background stories here.
The nominated players
- Noemi Ivelj
- Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic
- Julia Stierli
- Livia Peng
- Elvira Herzog
- Svenja Fölmli
- Coumba Sow
- Lia Wätli
- Luana Bühler
- Iman Beney
- Sydney Schertenleib
- Géraldine Reuteler
- Sandrine Mauron
-
Liveticker
-
Liveticker closed
-
Who will get their European Championship tickets on Sunday?
At 10 a.m., 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. more European Championship riders will be revealed. The first three clues are in Bern, Neuchâtel and Teufen.
Servette player Sandrine Mauron is among them!
-
Reuteler is also taking part
Géraldine Reuteler can also look forward to the home European Championships. The 26-year-old Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder's shirt was drawn from a package by cycling expert Michelle Andres on the "Veloclub" program. This means that after the second day of the scavenger hunt, twelve Swiss players have been confirmed as European Championship participants.
-
Bühler, Beney and Schertenleib nominated
As announced by the association on social media, the nominations continued at 2 pm. The references to Luana Bühler and Iman Beney were discovered. Sydney Schertenleib's jersey was found in the Swisscom store in Zurich. Further nominations will follow at 5 pm.
-
Coumba Sow discovered in Basel shop window - Wälti's nomination also revealed
There is a portrait of player Coumba Sow in the shop window of Läckerli Huus. Discovered by Lara Marti, who recently tore her cruciate ligament and is out of action for the European Championships.
Lia Wälti was discovered in Zurich. She will lead the national team as captain.
-
Fölmli next
Svenja Fölmli is going to the European Championships. Her jersey was found in Schaffhausen on Saturday morning.
-
Squad scavenger hunt over for today
The federation will not be revealing any more this Friday. But the scavenger hunt for the women's national team continues on Saturday at 10am.
-
The next name is here: Elvira Herzog is in the European Championship squad
The fifth and final name for today is unveiled in front of the Federal Palace in Bern: Elvira Herzog has also made the cut. The tip came from Federal Councillor Martin Pfister himself.
-
Livia Peng is also in the running
The next name is known: Goalkeeper Livia Peng is in, as expected. The 23-year-old, who will play for English double winners Chelsea from next season, was found on a menu board outside a restaurant in her home town of Chur.
-
It goes blow by blow: Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic has also made it
The third Swiss European Championship rider is already known: Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic "checks into the final round", as they say at Zurich Airport. The player from Bern, who plays for Seattle Reign in the USA, is Switzerland's record international player and goalscorer.
-
Next name known: Julia Stierli is in
The first player to be revealed via the public scavenger hunt is defender Julia Stierli shortly before 3pm. Her name is revealed in a newspaper in a café in Zurich.
-
The scavenger hunt is launched: Noemi Ivelji is unveiled as the first European Championship rider
The Swiss women's national team scavenger hunt has begun! Fans across Switzerland can personally reveal the players who have made it into the European Championship squad. Clues will be placed in 23 secret locations in all language regions of the country. The clues must be original - such as a national team jersey with a printed name, graffiti or something else unusual. Each location will unveil a player who will represent the Swiss team at the home European Championships.
On Friday afternoon at 2 p.m., the association publishes the first clues on social networks. Less than 20 minutes later, the first European Championship player is revealed: 18-year-old Noemi Ivelji is taking part! Her jersey is discovered on a lamppost in Badgasse in Winterthur. However, she is the only one of the 23 chosen not to be part of the actual scavenger hunt, but was revealed by influencer "ciaomachsguet".
-
The first European Championship players will be announced today
The players will be informed on Friday (June 20) who will be taking part in the European Championships and who will be staying at home. "The Chase" begins shortly afterwards.
The SFA has launched a special campaign in connection with the squad announcement for the European Championship 2025, which begins on July 2. Instead of being announced conventionally, the 23 players are discovered by the people.
-
Peng with a beautiful flying display in training
Football tennis is played at the national team camp on Friday morning. The mood among the outfield players is relaxed. Meanwhile, goalkeeping coach Nadine Angerer sends the goalies soaring through the air. In the video you can see a save by Livia Peng.
-
Flood of changes among the national team players
Various national team players are changing clubs this summer. Many of them are also likely to jump on the European Championship bandwagon.
-
Ramona Bachmann successfully operated on
National team star Ramona Bachmann tore her cruciate ligament during preparations for the European Championships. As blue Sport has learned, Bachmann underwent surgery on Wednesday. Everything is said to have gone according to plan. However, this does not change the fact that Bachmann will miss the European Championships in her own country.
-
Hopp Schwiiz with Crnogorcevic, Lehmann and Calligaris
In "Hopp Schwiiz", blue Sport's European Championship format, our national team players answer questions about their home country. Sometimes cheeky and funny, sometimes serious.
Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic: "The Grisons dialect doesn't work at all"
Alisha Lehmann: "Shaqiri is the best Swiss footballer"
Viola Calligaris: "Being overly punctual annoys me"
-
How Peng and Herzog deal with the goalkeeper situation
Shortly before the start of the European Championship, the national team is without a clear No. 1. The issue was actually already off the table last fall. How are the goalies dealing with the situation? blue Sport spoke to Elvira Herzog and Livia Peng.
-
The big goalie discussion
Shortly before the start of the European Championship, there is no clarity on the goalie issue. It remains to be seen whether Elvira Herzog or Livia Peng will be in goal. The goalkeeper vacancy is self-inflicted: Trust was expressed, trust was withdrawn.
-
Does Alisha Lehmann belong in the European Championship squad?
In the football talk Heimspiel, former national team player Fabienne Humm, former national team coach Inka Grings and Michael Wegmann, Head of blue News Sport, discuss the shaky candidate Alisha Lehmann.
-
Documentary about national team captain Lia Wälti
Lia Wälti is the face of the Swiss national team. blue Sport visited the captain in London, spoke to her father and sister as well as David von Ballmoos, who once played with Wälti in the YB youth team.
-
Football talk home game