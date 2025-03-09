Hugo Ekitiké missed the 2:2 with a missed penalty. Keystone

Eintracht Frankfurt lost for the third time in a row and is trembling for its place in the top 4 of the Bundesliga. After Bayern Munich and Leverkusen, Union Berlin also defeated Frankfurt.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The transfer of Omar Marmoush to Manchester City in mid-January brought Eintracht Frankfurt 75 million euros, but opened up a big gap. Since the Egyptian top scorer left, the Bundesliga fourth-placed team has won just one of seven league games and lost three times recently.

In the home game against relegation-threatened Union Berlin (1:2), Eintracht Frankfurt took the lead with the first goal from new signing Michy Batshuayi in the opening quarter of an hour. After the break, Leopold Querfeld (62') and Woo-Yeong Jeong (78') turned the game around. Hugo Ekitiké missed the chance to equalize when he failed to beat Union goalkeeper Frederik Rönnow with a penalty.

Eintracht Frankfurt, who were without Aurèle Amenda in their squad, were successful in the Europa League. Next Thursday, Dino Toppmöller's team will defend a 2:1 lead from the first leg at home against Ajax Amsterdam.

Telegram and table:

Eintracht Frankfurt - Union Berlin 1:2 (1:0). - 58,000 spectators. - Goals: 13. Batshuayi 1:0. 62. Querfeld 1:1. 78. Jeong 1:2. - Comments: Eintracht Frankfurt without Amenda (not in the squad). 95th Rönnow (Union Berlin) saves penalty from Ekitiké.

The other matches of the 25th round. Friday: Borussia Mönchengladbach - Mainz 05 1:3. - Saturday: Bayer Leverkusen - Werder Bremen 0:2. Bayern Munich - Bochum 2:3. Borussia Dortmund - Augsburg 0:1. Wolfsburg - St. Pauli 1:1. Holstein Kiel - VfB Stuttgart 2:2. SC Freiburg - RB Leipzig 0:0. - Sunday: Hoffenheim - Heidenheim 17.30.