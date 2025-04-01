Joel Grodowski is one of Bielefeld's heroes. Keystone

The huge surprise is perfect: Bielefeld also beat double winners Leverkusen in the DFB Cup. For the first time since 2001, a third division team reached the final. Bayer is threatened with a title-less season.

Cup madness on the Bielefeld Alm: Third division club Arminia knocked defending champions Bayer Leverkusen out of the DFB Cup and sensationally reached the final in Berlin for the first time ever. On a memorable evening of football, the East Westphalians defeated the highly-favored team of starting coach Xabi Alonso 2:1 (2:1).

After a great fight, Bielefeld reached the final for the first time in the club's history. Marius Wörl (20th minute) and Maximilian Grosser (45-3) scored the frenetically cheered goals in front of 26,601 spectators. They gave the Arminia fans a historic party night.

Leverkusen now face a season without a title

For the first time since 1. FC Union Berlin in 2001, a third-tier club is back in the final. Arminia will play either VfB Stuttgart or RB Leipzig in Berlin on May 24, who will face each other in the second semi-final this Wednesday (20:45/ZDF and Sky).

Bayer 04, on the other hand, are facing a season without a title after winning the double last year. In the Bundesliga, Leverkusen are six points behind leaders FC Bayern Munich. The Rhinelanders have already been eliminated from the Champions League. Without their injured superstar Florian Wirtz, Leverkusen lacked punch in attack. Bayer looked strangely uninspired and were unusually careless at the back. Only Jonathan Tah scored for the Werkself (17').

Exuberant atmosphere long before the game

The match had been electrifying Bielefeld for days. The fans got in the mood for the evening with a large fan march and lots of pyrotechnics. They marched past houses lavishly decorated with flags and scarves. Both the Bielefeld and Leverkusen supporters welcomed the teams with large choreographies.

"We have to leave the last drop of sweat on the pitch," said Bielefeld coach Mitch Kniat on Sky before the game. A thrilling cup fight developed right from the start. Leverkusen took control, Bielefeld countered with a lot of commitment. Nevertheless, the visitors took an early lead from a corner. Alejandro Grimaldo crossed, Amine Adli extended and national defender Tah scored from close range.

Arminia show extremely strong reaction to early setback

However, anyone who thought Leverkusen had now denied Arminia was mistaken. Bielefeld equalized almost on the counterattack. Bayer's Piero Hincapie unintentionally set the ball up and Wörl scored into the corner. It was the 20-year-old's third goal of the competition.

And the hosts kept going: Noah Sarenren Bazee already had the 2:1 on his feet. However, the striker was denied by Bayer keeper Lukas Hradecky, who was preferred to Matej Kovar for the first time this cup season. Shortly before the break, the Alm finally became a madhouse. Louis Oppie struck a perfect free-kick and Grosser pushed the ball over the line on the bounce. "What's going on here?" shouted the stadium announcer into the microphone in disbelief.

Bayer 04 lacks creativity

Leverkusen also failed to find their game after the break. Bayer 04 hardly got any pace into their actions and searched in vain for gaps in the well-organized Bielefeld defence. Alonso paced nervously back and forth in his coaching zone. The Spaniard repeatedly tried to intervene to correct the situation. It did not help.

For a long time, Bielefeld were closer to a third goal than Leverkusen were to an equalizer. It was only in the final stages that the visitors began to make more dangerous attempts. However, Bielefeld goalkeeper Jonas Kersken and the post saved Arminia's narrow lead.

