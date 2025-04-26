FC Biel makes it through to the cup final. The third division team wins a turbulent semi-final against YB after extra time.

Linus Hämmerli

Abdoulaye Coulibaly is a brawny, agile striker from Paris who trained at Saint-Etienne. The 23-year-old has not yet broken any major strings in his career. After failing to make a name for himself in his home country, he found refuge at FC Biel. Coulibaly is currently in his second season with the Seelanders and has scored seven goals. Since Saturday, however, he has played a key role in shattering Young Boys' dream of winning the Swiss Cup.

In extra time of this semi-final against their cantonal rivals in the Biel Arena, Coulibaly once again scurried into the Bernese penalty area. David von Ballmoos rushed out of his goal and brought his opponent down. The Emmentaler, who was making his first appearance between the posts since the quarter-final against FC Zurich at the end of February (3:2), was not only aware at this moment that his place had recently been predominantly on the bench. The goalkeeper had no chance when Malko Sartoretti took the penalty, and YB found themselves trailing by a goal they would never make up.

Confident Biel

Coach Samir Chaibeddra had announced in advance that Biel wanted to be an unpleasant opponent - and the Seelanders had proven this not least in the quarter-finals, when they knocked Lugano out of the competition, a team that had been able to play for the trophy several times in recent years, especially in the Cup.

In this respect, the Biel fans also went into the sixth Cup semi-final in their club's history with a healthy dose of confidence. With a large red and white banner, they let Switzerland know: "Bieu isch ä Cupmannschaft". Young Boys also got to see the Cup face of the club from the Promotion League.

Although the Swiss champions had more possession, the outsiders managed to penetrate the dangerous area in front of David von Ballmoos' goal from time to time with quick counter-attacks, as they did against Lugano. Brian Beyer in particular got himself into dangerous positions in front of YB's number 2 on several occasions.

However, the Frenchman's long-range shot in the first half fizzed just past the post (29') and when he was ready to shoot after a beautifully executed counter-attack, Bernese right-back Lewin Blum was able to get his foot between them at the last moment (58').

The question of centimetres

The underdogs then had what was supposed to be their best chance with just under a quarter of an hour to go in the 90 minutes. Abdoulaye Coulibaly got away from Kastriot Imeri, who had only just come on as a substitute, and the Geneva player in Bern's service knocked over the burly striker. Referee Alessandro Dudic initially awarded a penalty, but the intervention of the video referee revealed that the foul had taken place a few centimetres outside the Bern penalty area.

This time, the VAR was on the side of the Super League club, even though they were outnumbered from then on as Imeri was shown the red card for his action. In stoppage time of the first half, the Young Boys had not been on the side of the centimeters.

A goal by Alan Virginius was disallowed because Cedric Itten had been just offside when Filip Ugrinic had shot earlier. It could have been the moment that heralded a significantly less nerve-wracking evening for Giorgio Contini's team. And because Chris Bedia's supposed last-minute goal was disallowed due to a handball, all of Young Boys' efforts went unrewarded.

In a season full of ups and downs, the Bernese must therefore bury their next goal - and, given the eight-point gap to FC Basel in the championship, probably prepare themselves for a title-less season.

