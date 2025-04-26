FC Biel makes it through to the cup final. The third division team wins a turbulent semi-final against YB after extra time.
Abdoulaye Coulibaly is a brawny, agile striker from Paris who trained at Saint-Etienne. The 23-year-old has not yet broken any major strings in his career. After failing to make a name for himself in his home country, he found refuge at FC Biel. Coulibaly is currently in his second season with the Seelanders and has scored seven goals. Since Saturday, however, he has played a key role in shattering Young Boys' dream of winning the Swiss Cup.
In extra time of this semi-final against their cantonal rivals in the Biel Arena, Coulibaly once again scurried into the Bernese penalty area. David von Ballmoos rushed out of his goal and brought his opponent down. The Emmentaler, who was making his first appearance between the posts since the quarter-final against FC Zurich at the end of February (3:2), was not only aware at this moment that his place had recently been predominantly on the bench. The goalkeeper had no chance when Malko Sartoretti took the penalty, and YB found themselves trailing by a goal they would never make up.
Confident Biel
Coach Samir Chaibeddra had announced in advance that Biel wanted to be an unpleasant opponent - and the Seelanders had proven this not least in the quarter-finals, when they knocked Lugano out of the competition, a team that had been able to play for the trophy several times in recent years, especially in the Cup.
In this respect, the Biel fans also went into the sixth Cup semi-final in their club's history with a healthy dose of confidence. With a large red and white banner, they let Switzerland know: "Bieu isch ä Cupmannschaft". Young Boys also got to see the Cup face of the club from the Promotion League.
Although the Swiss champions had more possession, the outsiders managed to penetrate the dangerous area in front of David von Ballmoos' goal from time to time with quick counter-attacks, as they did against Lugano. Brian Beyer in particular got himself into dangerous positions in front of YB's number 2 on several occasions.
However, the Frenchman's long-range shot in the first half fizzed just past the post (29') and when he was ready to shoot after a beautifully executed counter-attack, Bernese right-back Lewin Blum was able to get his foot between them at the last moment (58').
The question of centimetres
The underdogs then had what was supposed to be their best chance with just under a quarter of an hour to go in the 90 minutes. Abdoulaye Coulibaly got away from Kastriot Imeri, who had only just come on as a substitute, and the Geneva player in Bern's service knocked over the burly striker. Referee Alessandro Dudic initially awarded a penalty, but the intervention of the video referee revealed that the foul had taken place a few centimetres outside the Bern penalty area.
This time, the VAR was on the side of the Super League club, even though they were outnumbered from then on as Imeri was shown the red card for his action. In stoppage time of the first half, the Young Boys had not been on the side of the centimeters.
A goal by Alan Virginius was disallowed because Cedric Itten had been just offside when Filip Ugrinic had shot earlier. It could have been the moment that heralded a significantly less nerve-wracking evening for Giorgio Contini's team. And because Chris Bedia's supposed last-minute goal was disallowed due to a handball, all of Young Boys' efforts went unrewarded.
In a season full of ups and downs, the Bernese must therefore bury their next goal - and, given the eight-point gap to FC Basel in the championship, probably prepare themselves for a title-less season.
125.
The game is over
Biel creates a sensation and knocks YB out of the Cup. Biel is the first third division team ever to reach the Cup final.
125.
GOAL DOES NOT COUNT
Events come thick and fast. Now the VAR gets involved. Bedia's goal does not count because the ball hit his hand.
125.
TOOOOOOOR YB!
This is madness! YB score with the very last chance to equalize!
120.
Bedia with the big chance
Chris Bedia has a great chance shortly before the end of regular extra time. His shot from a promising position fizzes past the left post.
113.
YB hit the crossbar!
Well, well, well - YB have never been so close to scoring in this match. Lakomy hammers the ball against the crossbar from close range. YB still behind. Biel are now defending with man and mouse.
111.
YB need a goal
YB are now pressing hard. Reminder: Yellow and Black are playing outnumbered. But Biel are still doing their job brilliantly.
106.
Last 15 minutes underway
The ball is rolling again.
105.
1st half of extra time is over
YB have 15 minutes left to at least save themselves for the penalty shoot-out. Short break, then it continues.
99.
Tooooor Biel!
... and the VAR doesn't come forward either. The penalty is awarded and Sartoretti puts Biel in front.
96.
Penalty Biel!
Von Ballmoos comes out of the goal and falls over YB player Socka. From the TV images, however, no clear offense by the YB keeper can be seen. The VAR has not yet reported ...
91.
Let's go on
30 minutes are added on top. Extra time begins.
90.
Extra time
YB cannot crack Biel. So it comes to extra time.
90.
8 minutes of added time
90 minutes have been played, but there is still plenty of time left. YB are piling on the pressure, but are not yet really dangerous.
77.
No penalty - red for Imeri remains
The VAR announces itself and Dudic steps up to the screen. The foul took place outside the penalty area. Biel free kick, Imeri has to go to the showers.
76.
Penalty Biel!
Kastriot Imeri has only been on the pitch for a few minutes and is immediately sent off. He pulls the emergency brake in the penalty area against Coulibaly, who is running in alone, and is shown red.
69.
YB in possession
The ball is now exclusively in YB's hands. But the Super League side cannot find a gap. Biel continue to move the ball cleverly.
58.
Strong Biel after the break
The game is in a really exciting phase. Biel discover their attacking spirit and force YB to defend. The starting phase of the 2nd half belongs to Biel. The wait for big chances continues, but the tension is there.
51.
Chance for Biel
The home side take their second corner. Dzonlagic strikes the ball to the middle, Beyer heads it into the far corner and just misses the lead. The ball fizzes past the goal. Goal kick YB.
46.
On we go
The ball is rolling again. We have at least 45 minutes of football ahead of us.
45.
Break
The first 45 minutes are over. The 0:0 is a fair result. YB with more possession, Biel with a lot of fighting. There are no really big chances for either side. The long-range shot from Biel's Beyer and YB's Ugrinic were the most dangerous attacking moves of the game. Shortly before the break, YB supposedly scored the opening goal. After VAR consultation, however, it is clear: offside. The goal does not count. Now it's time to take a breather for 15 minutes.
45.
Goal does not count!
Alessandro Dudic talks to the VAR and raises his hand after the conversation. Cedric Itten was in an offside position at the origin of the goal. So it's still 0:0.
45.
Toooooor YB!
You're already thinking about the half-time score and then Virginius interferes with your plans. Ugrinic takes a shot in the penalty area, the ball bounces off the Biel defense and lands in the feet of Virginius, who scores just before the break.
39.
Biel keeper fishes the ball out of the corner
Ugrinic fires a ball into the Biel box from an estimated 19 meters and tests Ratke, who fishes the ball out of the bottom left corner. And again there is applause for the Biel goalkeeper.
29.
Big chance for Biel
It's not as if only YB are doing anything offensively. Biel are always hinting at their goal ambitions. The hosts skilfully play their way into the danger zone, Beyer gets his shot away and hits the ball just wide of the left goalpost.
24.
YB continue to attack
The Biel fans applaud again and again. Not because their colors are setting the tone in attack, but because of keeper Ratke's saves. Time and again a ball lands in his hands.
18.
Biel with luck
The Biel goalkeeper, Raphael Ratke, tries to fist away a long throw-in from YB. This attempt fails. YB hold on to the ball and try to push it over the goal line. However, the Biel players are able to clear on the line.
14.
Biel with first shot on goal
The home team skillfully keep the ball in their own ranks. Striker Beyer skillfully takes a high, long ball with his chest and shoots from a turn. The shot on the edge of the penalty area is tight, but ultimately easy pickings for keeper Von Ballmoos.
11.
Offensive sign of life from Biel
Biel are making their first forays into the attack. However, they do not get into YB's sixteen. However, the home side make it clear that they are also capable with the ball at their feet.
7.
The ball is with YB
The first few minutes are over. YB have a lot of possession, Biel are mainly chasing the ball. But the hosts are moving the ball cleverly, no way through for YB yet.
1.
YB ignite the turbo
30 seconds have been played and YB are showing which way they want to go. The Swiss champions push into the opposition penalty area for the first time, but the Biel defense holds firm and clears the ball.
1.
Let's go
Referee Alessandro Dudic blows the whistle. YB play from left to right, Biel play from right to left.
0.
6,000 spectators
Purple clouds over the Biel sky. Everything is ready for the Cup semi-final - including the players. Kick-off in a few minutes.
0.
Biel voices before the Cup duel against the great YB
0.
Biel wants to create a sensation
After the coup in the quarter-final against last year's Cup finalists Lugano, the lower-ranked team from the Bernese Seeland is aiming for the next big surprise.
It would be the first time that a club from the third-highest Swiss league has qualified for a cup final. This will take place on June 1 at YB's home stadium in Bern's Wankdorf. Basel and Lausanne-Sport will face each other in the other semi-final on Sunday afternoon (3.30 pm).