Entry into the semi-finals Third division team Bielefeld knocks Werder Bremen out of the cup

SDA

25.2.2025 - 22:49

Marius Wörl (M) gave Arminia Bielefeld a 1:0 lead.
Friso Gentsch/dpa

Third-division side Arminia Bielefeld continue their winning run in the German Cup and are through to the semi-finals after beating Bremen 2:1 at home.

Keystone-SDA

25.02.2025, 22:49

25.02.2025, 23:13

Bielefeld, who were still in the top flight three years ago, have already beaten two other Bundesliga teams, Freiburg and Union Berlin, on their way to the last four. Against Bremen, Marius Wörl's goal and an own goal in the final quarter of an hour of the first half gave them a 2-0 lead. Bremen were only able to reduce the deficit.

Leverkusen and Stuttgart had already secured their semi-final tickets before Bielefeld. The last semi-finalist will be determined on Wednesday between Leipzig and Wolfsburg.

