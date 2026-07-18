France and England will face off on Saturday night (11 p.m.) in Miami for third place at the FIFA World Cup. This match has turned into a mere formality more than once.

But both teams still have a lot at stake: France wants to give coach Didier Deschamps a dignified send-off, and Kylian Mbappé has a chance to finish at the top of the scoring leaderboard. And finally, there’s always prestige at stake in matches between the “Grande Nation” and England. Therefore, France is not expected to field a completely second-string lineup.

And England? Thomas Tuchel has faced a lot of criticism since the semifinal loss to Argentina, after leading 1-0. Another loss would further tarnish the image of what has otherwise been a solid World Cup and increase the pressure ahead of the 2028 European Championship on home soil. Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham are two goals behind Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi, so they still have a slim chance at the Golden Boot.