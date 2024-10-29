Antoine Bernède opened the scoring in Yverdon Keystone

Lausanne-Sport win the Vaud derby. Thanks to the 3-0 victory in Yverdon, Ludovic Magnin's team is now in the top 6 for the time being.

SDA

There was no sign that two in-form teams were facing each other after two recent victories. Only Lausanne-Sport pushed for victory. The visitors dominated from the start and created goal chance after goal chance. However, it was not until the 51st minute that Antoine Bernède scored the redemptive and well-deserved 1:0.

The goals that Lausanne-Sport had long since earned followed. In the 57th minute, Fousseni Diabaté made it 2:0 with a beautiful shot from the ankle. Less than ten minutes later, Kaly Sène, who had been goalless for over three months, made it 3:0 and completed Lausanne's first Super League victory in Yverdon early on.

Until Tuesday evening, Lausanne had only scored three goals and picked up two points away from home this season. Now they are definitely flying high. The last time the club recorded three wins in a row in the Super League was in April 2012. Lausanne-Sport will continue on Sunday in another derby against Servette.

Telegram and table:

Yverdon - Lausanne-Sport 0:3 (0:0)

3000 spectators. - SR Cibelli. - Goals: 51st Bernede 0:1. 57th Diabaté (Sène) 0:2. 66th Sène (de la Fuente) 0:3.

Yverdon: Bernardoni; Aké, Sauthier, Christian Marques, Tijani (74. Avdic), Le Pogam; Lembikisa (46. Sylla), Legowski (46. Kacuri), Céspedes (64. Gnakpa), Mauro Rodrigues (64. Ntelo); Komano.

Lausanne-Sport: Letica; Mouanga, Sow, Dussenne (87. Ngonzo), Poaty (79. Polster); Diabaté, Roche, Bernede (72. Koindredi), de la Fuente (72. Okou); Sanches, Sène (79. Ajdini).

Remarks: Cautions: 64 Sow, 74 Sène, 87 Koindredi.

The other games of the 12th round. Wednesday: Sion - Zurich 20.30. St. Gallen - Winterthur 20.30. Young Boys - Basel 20.30. - Thursday: Grasshoppers - Lugano 20.30. Servette - Luzern 20.30.

1. Servette 11/23 (20:17). 2. Zurich 11/21 (19:14). 3. Lugano 11/21 (17:12). 4. Basel 11/19 (24:11). 5. Lucerne 11/18 (20:16). 6. Lausanne-Sport 12/17 (21:19). 7. St. Gallen 11/15 (20:15). 8. Yverdon 12/15 (14:19). 9. Sion 11/13 (13:13). 10. Young Boys 11/9 (13:20). 11. Grasshoppers 11/8 (11:19). 12. Winterthur 11/7 (7:24).

SDA