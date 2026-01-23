Cyrill Müller has two big dreams. On the one hand, the 19-year-old would like to race around the world and set a record; on the other hand, he dreams of a career as a professional soccer player.

Here's what it's all about With his "Run the Orbit" project, 19-year-old Cyrill Müller plans to run about 20,000 kilometers around the world in less than 500 days and set a world record in the process.

At the same time, he continues to pursue his dream of playing professional soccer. After stints with teams including Málaga, he is once again training with FC Rapperswil-Jona and hopes to make the leap to the first team.

As his first major test, Müller plans to run the 300 kilometers from Geneva to Zurich in 35 hours at the end of July. Whether his round-the-world run will start as planned also depends on whether a new opportunity arises for him in soccer. Summary created with

20,000 kilometers, about 500 days, and a goal that could hardly be bigger: Cyrill Müller wants to walk all the way around the world. To many, that sounds like a crazy idea—but for the 19-year-old, it’s a lifelong dream. However, it’s not his only one. He’s still hoping to make his breakthrough as a professional soccer player.

Cyrill Müller calls his project “Run the Orbit,” which is set to take him around the globe. Starting from Zurich’s Sechseläutenplatz, the route will take him through Poland, Belarus, and Russia all the way to Tokyo. From there, he’ll fly to Los Angeles, then run across the United States to New York. Another flight will take him to Gibraltar before he covers the final kilometers back to Switzerland.

To cover the total distance of 20,000 kilometers, he plans to run two half-marathons every day, allowing 1.5 to 2 hours for each. According to his plan, he won’t reach his physical limits in the process: “I generally recover pretty quickly,” explains Müller, who is nonetheless aware of the various risks and challenges of his project: “All it would take is one misstep, and I’d be out of the race for a while.”

He plans to be accompanied on the world record attempt by friends in a motorhome. He also plans to post regular video updates documenting the adventure. He intends to finance the entire project through sponsors—Müller estimates the total cost will be around one million Swiss francs.

It just clicked during the night run

The project got its start during a night run along the Linth River. He ran 40 kilometers there and thought about what he really wanted out of life, coming to the conclusion: “Something athletic that would let me see the world and maybe even inspire other people.” That’s when it suddenly clicked, and he made the decision to run around the world. Discovering the world had already been his dream before that, back when he was still a professional soccer player.

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Before extreme running even became a thing, Müller’s life revolved entirely around soccer. Through his village club, he made the leap to the youth academy of FC Rapperswil-Jona. He even turned down an offer from the Grasshoppers back then. Later, he was given the opportunity to try out for SC Freiburg.

But the excitement fades, and Müller isn't ready to stake everything on a career as a professional soccer player. So he begins an apprenticeship as a architectural draftsman. He drops out after nine months—because, completely out of the blue, an offer from Spain comes his way.

A Spanish scout spotted him at a tryout in Zurich and then invited him to Málaga. Müller decided to take a chance, tried out in Spain, and was actually accepted: “I was really lucky that they took me, because they desperately needed a fullback.”

So the then-16-year-old packed his bags and moved to Málaga. His parents stayed with him for the first week or two, after which he was on his own. At least there was no language barrier, as Müller explains: “We had so many international players that everything was actually in English.”

Müller played for Málaga’s U18 team for a year, but then decided against staying: “The salary they offered me was the bare minimum; I couldn’t make ends meet on that.” So Müller returned to Switzerland, but after a brief stop in Schaffhausen, he decided to put his soccer career on hold for the time being and try again later.

"I'd like to wear the national team jersey someday."

In the meantime, Müller has launched and planned his ultrarunning project. But as his dream of running around the world takes shape, his dream of playing professional soccer is resurfacing. Müller has recently resumed training with FC Rapperswil-Jona, where he’s moving back and forth between the A-Juniors and the U20 team, hoping for a chance on the first team. That’s exactly why Müller is currently facing a difficult decision: “I’m torn,” he says. “Maybe I’ll try my hand at professional soccer again first and postpone the round-the-world run. Because after a project like this, it’ll probably be difficult to become a pro again.”

Whether the trip around the world actually starts as planned therefore also depends on whether he makes the jump to the first team in Rapperswil. After all, soccer runs in Müller’s family. His father played in the Challenge League, his uncle once played for FC Zurich, and Müller himself says, “I’d like to play in a packed stadium every weekend someday. My biggest dream would be to wear the national team jersey.”

300 kilometers as the first real test

Müller definitely wants to make his first public mark as an ultrarunner very soon, though. From July 31 to August 1, he plans to run from Geneva to Zurich. He aims to cover 300 kilometers in just 35 hours and is well aware of how ambitious this goal is: “That would be a pace of seven minutes per kilometer—without any breaks or refueling.”

Müller already has some experience with ultramarathons—the longest he’s run so far was 100 kilometers—and looking back, the 19-year-old says that a lot of it is in your head over such distances: “After 60 kilometers, I found myself thinking, ‘What am I even doing here? But after 80 kilometers, I felt great again.”

For Cyrill Müller, the first 300 kilometers are definitely much more than just a test run—they could be the first step toward a world record. Or could this be the kickoff for his soccer career, which he had put on hold? One thing is certain: his physical conditioning won’t be a factor.