1391 professional games and still not finished: Fluminense goalkeeper Fabio is not done yet at the age of 44 Keystone

According to his club Fluminense, Brazilian goalkeeper Fabio is the new record player in world football.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 44-year-old made his 1391st appearance in the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana, the South American equivalent of the Europa League, surpassing England goalkeeping icon Peter Shilton, the traditional club from Rio de Janeiro announced. Fabio kept a clean sheet in the 2-0 win over America de Cali at the Maracanã, matching the record.

Fabio had only recently equaled Shilton's record of 1390 career appearances according to the Guinness Book of Records. However, Shilton claims to have played 1387 competitive matches on his own X account. Neither Shilton nor Fabio's exact match appearances can be verified beyond doubt.

Fabio, who made his professional debut in 1997 and never played for Brazil's senior national team, is likely to extend his record. He only extended his contract with Fluminense until December 2026 in May.