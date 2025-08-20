  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

1391st professional appearance This Brazilian goalie is now a record-breaking footballer

SDA

20.8.2025 - 12:54

1391 professional games and still not finished: Fluminense goalkeeper Fabio is not done yet at the age of 44
1391 professional games and still not finished: Fluminense goalkeeper Fabio is not done yet at the age of 44
Keystone

According to his club Fluminense, Brazilian goalkeeper Fabio is the new record player in world football.

Keystone-SDA

20.08.2025, 12:54

20.08.2025, 13:07

The 44-year-old made his 1391st appearance in the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana, the South American equivalent of the Europa League, surpassing England goalkeeping icon Peter Shilton, the traditional club from Rio de Janeiro announced. Fabio kept a clean sheet in the 2-0 win over America de Cali at the Maracanã, matching the record.

Fabio had only recently equaled Shilton's record of 1390 career appearances according to the Guinness Book of Records. However, Shilton claims to have played 1387 competitive matches on his own X account. Neither Shilton nor Fabio's exact match appearances can be verified beyond doubt.

Fabio, who made his professional debut in 1997 and never played for Brazil's senior national team, is likely to extend his record. He only extended his contract with Fluminense until December 2026 in May.

More from the department

Champions League qualifiers. FC Basel face a tricky task - direct comparison with Copenhagen

Champions League qualifiersFC Basel face a tricky task - direct comparison with Copenhagen

"It's great to be back"An ex-FCB star wants to prevent Basel's Champions League nights

Transfer ticker. Is Akanji moving to Turkey? ++ Frankfurt have a new goalie

Transfer tickerIs Akanji moving to Turkey? ++ Frankfurt have a new goalie

"Promises broken"Transfer drama surrounding Alexander Isak turns into a mud fight

Marco Streller praises national team star.

Marco Streller praises national team star"Ardon Jashari is a good example of how to plan a career"

Magnin wants to play in the Champions League.

Magnin wants to play in the Champions League"We have to do everything we can now to make this dream come true"