A bad pass, a sprint, a fall: Breel Embolo takes a penalty against Sweden - the referee decides on a penalty kick, the VAR confirms. A correct decision?

Syl Battistuzzi

Gudmundsson plays a bad back pass, which Embolo catches. He gets into a free duel with goalkeeper Johansson. The keeper touches Embolo's leg - but the national team striker tries to make contact at the same time and takes off just before he does.

A tricky situation: referee Erik Lambrechts points to the penalty spot - the VAR also confirms the decision. A red card is also reviewed, but in addition to the penalty kick for the opposing goalkeeper, only a yellow card is awarded.