  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Contact or a swallow? This controversial penalty put the Nati on course for victory

Syl Battistuzzi

15.11.2025

A bad pass, a sprint, a fall: Breel Embolo takes a penalty against Sweden - the referee decides on a penalty kick, the VAR confirms. A correct decision?

15.11.2025, 22:53

Gudmundsson plays a bad back pass, which Embolo catches. He gets into a free duel with goalkeeper Johansson. The keeper touches Embolo's leg - but the national team striker tries to make contact at the same time and takes off just before he does.

A tricky situation: referee Erik Lambrechts points to the penalty spot - the VAR also confirms the decision. A red card is also reviewed, but in addition to the penalty kick for the opposing goalkeeper, only a yellow card is awarded.

Poll

More soccer

Quotes on the Sweden game.

Quotes on the Sweden game"After the 2:1, the tension fell away from us"

Switzerland's last opponent. Kosovo at least in the playoffs

Switzerland's last opponentKosovo at least in the playoffs

The strong Nati series breaks. Kobel defeated again after 497 minutes without conceding a goal

The strong Nati series breaksKobel defeated again after 497 minutes without conceding a goal