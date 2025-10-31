VV Hoogeveen makes the Cup sensation perfect. Instagram

Gersom Klok is a fitness trainer at Dutch professional club FC Emmen, but also plays football himself. He and his amateur club meet his employer in the cup - and knock them out!

Patrick Lämmle

The amateur club VV Hoogeveen wins the cup against the professional club FC Emmen (2nd division) 1:0 - a big surprise! But there is an even crazier story behind it. A certain Gersom Klok, who earns his living as a fitness coach, plays for the fourth division club. As a fitness coach for FC Emmen!

"It's a historic moment for the club - and I'm now part of it," the full-back told ESPN after the game. Was it perhaps because the FC Emmen players weren't fit enough? Hardly. And so Klok is not afraid of the possible consequences. With a smile on his face, the 35-year-old says: "I don't think they'll hold anything against me. Of course there will be the occasional side blow. That's also part of it."

You might also be interested in this