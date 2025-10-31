  1. Residential Customers
Fitness trainer in the leading role This Cup story from the Netherlands is pretty crazy

Patrick Lämmle

31.10.2025

VV Hoogeveen makes the Cup sensation perfect.
VV Hoogeveen makes the Cup sensation perfect.
Instagram

Gersom Klok is a fitness trainer at Dutch professional club FC Emmen, but also plays football himself. He and his amateur club meet his employer in the cup - and knock them out!

31.10.2025, 16:30

The amateur club VV Hoogeveen wins the cup against the professional club FC Emmen (2nd division) 1:0 - a big surprise! But there is an even crazier story behind it. A certain Gersom Klok, who earns his living as a fitness coach, plays for the fourth division club. As a fitness coach for FC Emmen!

"It's a historic moment for the club - and I'm now part of it," the full-back told ESPN after the game. Was it perhaps because the FC Emmen players weren't fit enough? Hardly. And so Klok is not afraid of the possible consequences. With a smile on his face, the 35-year-old says: "I don't think they'll hold anything against me. Of course there will be the occasional side blow. That's also part of it."

