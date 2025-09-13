  1. Residential Customers
BVB fans protest This Dortmund shirt is causing displeasure: "The cruellest jersey in the league"

dpa

13.9.2025 - 16:34

Dortmund's new away jerseys are causing a stir.
Dortmund's new away jerseys are causing a stir.
IMAGO/Jan Huebner

Dortmund will be wearing their new away jerseys for the first time in Heidenheim. Many supporters of the Black & Yellows don't like the outfit at all.

DPA

13.09.2025, 16:34

13.09.2025, 16:40

Borussia Dortmund's new away jerseys continue to cause displeasure among many BVB fans. "The cruellest kit in the league" was written on a banner displayed by supporters at the away match against 1. FC Heidenheim. "Borussia remains black and yellow" and "In life, all theory remains gray" could be read on other posters. The fans also chanted "We want black and yellow shirts" loudly before kick-off.

The Dortmund fans are clearly against the new kit.
The Dortmund fans are clearly against the new kit.
Imago

The new away kit, which the eight-time German football champions had presented during the week, celebrated its competitive match premiere in Heidenheim. It is predominantly light gray with black and neon yellow elements. Many BVB fans apparently don't want to get used to it. There have already been numerous negative comments on forums and social media in recent days.

In recent years, the Bundesliga club has almost always worn predominantly black shirts away from home.

